Simon Lichtiger, MD, spent more than three decades practicing gastroenterology, building a reputation as a leading authority on inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. He began his long association with Mount Sinai Medical Center in 1985 as an attending gastroenterologist and associate clinical professor of medicine before joining Columbia University Medical Center in 2014 as professor of gastroenterology and director of its inflammatory bowel disease division. During his medical career, Lichtiger developed the Lichtiger Colitis Activity Index, a tool still used to assess disease severity in hospitalized ulcerative colitis patients. After 34 years in medicine, he transitioned to teaching, joining Ateres High School in 2025 to instruct students in history and the humanities. His clinical background offers useful context for understanding how the Lichtiger Score compares with the Mayo Score.

Assessing disease activity is a central part of managing ulcerative colitis (UC). Physicians need reliable ways to determine how active the disease is, whether a patient is responding to treatment, and if remission has been achieved.

Among the many tools developed for this purpose, two of the most widely recognized are the Lichtiger Score and the Mayo Score. While both are used to evaluate the severity of ulcerative colitis, they were designed for different clinical contexts and measure disease activity in separate ways.

The Lichtiger Score, formally known as the Lichtiger Colitis Activity Index (LCAI), was developed in the early 1990s by Dr. Simon Lichtiger. It was created primarily to assess the severity of ulcerative colitis, particularly in hospitalized patients.

The score focuses on eight clinical symptoms and signs, including fecal incontinence, nocturnal diarrhea, stool frequency, abdominal pain on palpitation, visible blood in the stool, the use of antidiarrheal medications, abdominal pain, and general well-being.

Scores range from 0 to 21, with higher scores indicating more active disease. A score equal to or greater than 10 is generally considered consistent with severe ulcerative colitis, while a score of 3 or less is often used to define remission.

The Mayo Score was developed later as a broader tool for evaluating ulcerative colitis across a wider range of disease severities. The full Mayo Score consists of four components: rectal bleeding, stool frequency, a physician’s global assessment, and endoscopic findings.

Each category is scored from 0 to 3, producing a total score ranging from 0 to 12. Because it incorporates endoscopy findings, the Mayo Score combines patient-reported symptoms with direct visualization of inflammation in the colon.

This difference highlights one of the most important distinctions between the two systems. The Lichtiger Score is entirely symptom-based and can be completed quickly at the bedside without specialized testing.

As a result, it is particularly useful for daily monitoring in hospitalized patients with severe ulcerative colitis. In contrast, the Mayo Score includes an endoscopic assessment, which can provide a more comprehensive picture of underlying inflammation, but requires an invasive procedure and cannot be repeated as frequently.

The two scores also differ in their primary applications. The Lichtiger Score has been widely used in clinical trials of rescue therapies for severe ulcerative colitis, including treatments such as cyclosporine and infliximab.

Its sensitivity to short-term symptom changes makes it valuable for tracking response to therapy over days or weeks. The Mayo Score is commonly used in clinical trials involving a broader UC population and is often employed when researchers want to measure both clinical symptoms and mucosal healing.

The Lichtiger Score and the Mayo Score serve different purposes. The Lichtiger Score emphasizes rapid, repeated assessment of severe UC. The Mayo Score provides a broader evaluation that incorporates endoscopic evidence of inflammation.

In modern ulcerative colitis care, clinicians often consider multiple sources of information, including symptom scores, endoscopic findings, laboratory markers, and imaging results.

For patients, the most important point is that both tools help healthcare providers make informed treatment decisions. Whether you are using the Lichtiger Score, the Mayo Score, or a combination of assessment methods, the goal remains the same: accurately measuring disease activity so treatment can be tailored to achieve remission and improve the quality of life.

About Simon Lichtiger

Simon Lichtiger, MD, is a physician who spent more than three decades in gastroenterology, serving at Mount Sinai Medical Center and later as professor of gastroenterology and director of the inflammatory bowel disease division at Columbia University Medical Center. He developed the Lichtiger Colitis Activity Index, a widely used tool for assessing ulcerative colitis severity. After 34 years in medicine, Lichtiger began a second career in education, teaching history and Holocaust studies at Ateres High School starting in 2025.