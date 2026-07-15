Being aware of your own posture requires a lot of consistency and dedication. A proper upright position is important to avoid any physical pain in the upper body, joint and muscle stiffness, develop your confidence, and more. Here are 5 effective ways to start correcting your posture.

Head and Shoulder Sleeping Position

How you must place your shoulders and head when sleeping depends on how you prefer to sleep. Belly sleeping is not recommended as it can result in a hunched posture when waking up. Side sleepers would need to have their shoulders slightly on the pillow for a natural spine, and back sleepers only their head on the pillow. Walk through the bedroom in the Solano Grand Showflat and see how a well-planned layout can create an environment conducive to sleep.

Do Planks

Planks are the most effective exercise to straighten your body. Start in a push-up form, roll your shoulders back, lay your forearms down, pop your hips, face downwards, and hold. A plank’s form engages your entire body, aligning your spine, strengthening your entire core, and helping your back, shoulders and neck. Your body will adapt to this as muscle memory, and you’ll walk straighter over time.

Keep Gadgets at Eye Level

Hunched necks and back bends are often caused by this one habit. When holding a phone, raise it so that it comes to the level between your eyes. Also, adjust your workstation in your Solano Grand home either by lowering your chair or propping the laptop up on something so it’s level with your eyes.

Sit and Stand Straight

If you catch yourself slouching, roll your shoulders up, back, then down to realign them. For your back, simply pop it back out. Lastly, keep your chin parallel to the floor to appear taller and more confident.

Stretch

Stretching loosens up stiff muscles that contribute to an unnatural posture. Every exercise has its own posture deficiencies to correct, whether it be a hunched neck, back, or rounded shoulders. Ideally, 3 sessions a day in your Solano Grand EC, evenly balanced, are optimal to reduce the risk of injury and stay loose.