Cleaner air means you can achieve better health, and there are many ways to bring that into your home with technology or natural means. Here are some tips for cleaner air for a better you.

Open your Windows

A natural way of letting in clean air is by opening your windows on good days. It allows the air to circulate around your home eliminating any allergens, mold, dust and more. You also get to feel the cool breeze in your Island Residences condo and cut your electrical bill in the process.

Use an Air Purifier

Invest in an air purifier. It cleans out pollen, dust, pet dander and other allergens you may have in your home and eliminates chemicals and viruses floating around too. Place your air purifier smartly by putting it in a room where you are often in like your living room or bedroom. This is perfect if you are susceptible to allergens or if you have a pet at home. After a while don’t forget to clean out the filter of your purifier as they gather the dust around your home in time they will not be as effective when they are full and dirty.

Add Plantlife

Bring in plants to your home. They clean out your air and provide you with other benefits like increased productivity, better mental health, boosting the humidity of your home and more. Low maintenance plants such as a snake plant or zebra plant can do the job well.

Check on Your Cleaning Habits

Pick up on some cleaning habits you have been doing, as this might be the reason you are bringing dirty air with artificial scents, chemicals and more around your home. Invest in a vacuum cleaner instead of a duster to actually get rid of dirt and dust in your home and go for more natural scents and non-toxic cleaning products.