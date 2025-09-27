If you have no energy or are tired throughout the day, it could be concerning. Getting enough sleep is important so you can function properly the next day. By identifying the root cause of your tiredness, you will be able to adjust your diet, lifestyle, and other changes needed to deal with exhaustion and get much-needed sleep.

Little or too much exercise

Too much or not enough exercise can contribute to your tiredness. Doing physical activity for 30 minutes a day like walking at a nearby park or garden in Rivelle Tampines can help boost and energize you for the day. Exercising too much can lead to higher stress levels and have more adverse effects than benefits for your health.

Not breathing well during sleep

Snoring can reduce your airflow when you sleep, leading to your breathing being interrupted. If you have OSA or obstructed sleep apnea, it can result in you being tired during the day.

Anemia

One root cause of fatigue can be anemia, especially for women who experience heavy periods, but it can affect everyone. If you are experiencing dizziness, bruising, heart palpitations, or weakness, you may have low levels of iron and oxygen. Consuming food that is high in iron can help address fatigue and tiredness that limit your physical activities.

Too much caffeine

Ingesting too much caffeine can be a factor that makes you always tired. The purpose of coffee is to wake you up, but if you have too much, it could start affecting your sleep. Cut back on caffeine a bit by not drinking past lunch whenever possible.

Poor sleep quality

Make sure that you are getting enough sleep, and when you do, ensure you get quality sleep. It is advised that you get 6-9 hours of sleep every day. You can get better sleep by exercising, winding down 2 hours before bed, dimming your lights, and keeping the room dark to help relax your body.