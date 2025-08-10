Is your kid bound for college? One of the troubles that parents have regarding college years is where their child will be living during this time, either at home or in a condo near the university. Here are reasons why you should consider investing in a condo like River Modern for your kid heading to college.

Value after school

After your kid graduates, the condo can still be a good asset for multiple reasons. If they decide to move out after college, a condo can be the ideal place to move to, presenting more job opportunities and less time commuting if they find a job nearby. The unit can be used as a stable line of income if you decide to rent it out to other people, or ultimately sell it, because the value of the condo would increase over time.

Eliminate long commutes

Living near universities lessens, if not eliminates, commuting times and stress caused by traffic on top of waking up early. You have more time on your hands to get more sleep, eat a proper breakfast, or rest after a day in school, because you won’t be using this time for travel back home. There’s more time for friends and hobbies, which makes college life more enjoyable and fun!

Amenities

Having a proper balance between personal and school life is important. Students can enjoy condo amenities such as lounges, study rooms, gyms, pools, parks, and gyms. They will also be near cafes, convenience stores, restaurants, malls, and more.

Security

The biggest worry for parents is the safety and security of their children. Condos provide peace of mind, as students remain safe inside the building with keycards, security personnel roaming the condo round the clock, and CCTVS everywhere.