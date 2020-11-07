Introduction

Personal injury cases are more common than you think. According to data, there has been a 19% increase in the number of personal injury claims, which have been filed in 2019 as against the numbers filed in 2018.

A personal injury case arises when an individual is injured physically by the actions of someone else. These actions arise because of negligence, carelessness, and ignorance of the person. In other words, if the person was attentive and careful, someone would not have gotten injured.

In this article, we are going to look at five of the most common types of personal injury cases in the United States. However, before we begin, let us first look at why personal injury cases are rising in the country.

Personal Injury Cases: Why are they increasing in numbers?

A personal injury is a Civil Lawsuit, aimed at getting compensation for the injury or death in extreme circumstances. The injured victim or the partner/spouses or children of the individual can file personal injury claims.

There can be multiple reasons why personal injury cases are increasing. According to experts, one major reason is that people are now becoming more and more aware of their rights in personal injury cases. The internet and the vast availability of resources online have made it possible for people to better understand these issues.

A second reason why personal injury cases are growing is that legal attorneys are now fighting a lot of personal injury cases. They prefer these cases as it has an inbuilt social responsibility connect built into them.

Some preferred sections of society who could earlier getaway by using their influence and lead careless lives are now being booked for their errors. All this is leading to a society where justice is being ensured in a justified legal fashion.

List of 5 Common Types of Personal Injury Cases

1. Car Accidents-

An expert car accident attorney in Tampa points out that car accident personal injury lawsuits constitute nearly half of all lawsuits in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, car accidents result in more than 1.5 million deaths worldwide. If you or someone you know has been involved in a car accident, you should seek help from a lawyer.

2. Defective Products-

There are times when companies release untested products because of accelerating the sales process. However, they do not do their due diligence, and the same results in injuries, illnesses, or even deaths for the users. This kind of personal injury lawsuit is referred to as product liability suits and can be filed by individuals against a company claiming compensation.

3. Dog Bites-

An unsupervised temperamental dog is like a loaded gun, which can go off at any time. The responsibility for the dog’s behavior lies with the owner at all times. Dog accidents can result in serious medical issues, which require prompt and length attention and recovery. There are many cases of some dangerous breeds being banned in some states in the United States.

4. Slip and Fall Cases-

Slip and fall personal injury cases are also referred to as premises liability. In such a case, the owner of the premises can be held guilty if someone injures themselves after being at the premises. For example, not having the stipulated fire-safety measures, exit doors, emergency warnings, etc, can all make the property owner liable for paying compensation.

5. Medical Malpractice-

Wrong diagnosis and subsequent treatment can result in serious medical issues for any patient. A trained and certified medical professional or an institution like a hospital can be dragged into a personal injury lawsuit because of medical negligence. However, it is important to gather the facts, evidences and to prove that such an act has occurred to claim adequate compensation.

The Final Word

It is important to be proactive when it comes to filing personal injury cases. While different states have different time periods stipulations for when the case can be filed, legal attorneys believe the sooner the better. Can you name some other important types of personal injury cases? Let us know in the comments section below.