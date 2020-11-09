Introduction

Are you a small business owner or start-up entrepreneur who wants to start getting into the ‘data’ game?

Do you want to not spend a lot of money on hiring external data management companies, but use something internally?

Are you aware of some kinds of data, you can get from everyday web and digital platforms to help boost your business?

Despite what everyone keeps saying, investing in specialized data management services is not cheap. You can either invest in setting up your own data team with data analysts, data entre operators, and so on, or, you can choose to work with an external vendor.

In both scenarios, the expenditures are not easy. Most small businesses that constantly keep reading up on the benefits of data feel left out. However, according to gartner master data management, there are some things, which they can do.

Why should Small Businesses start ‘Small’ with Data?

According to experts, start-ups, small businesses, and their owners should not start with big data immediately. If you are starting from scratch, you might feel overwhelmed given the scope and scale of the entire thing.

Starting small with data will allow you to keep track of your progress and enable to you absorb different things. This will allow enable you to be in a much better place when you would want to scale up your data management by working with external vendors.

Most importantly, starting small will allow business owners to appreciate why data can be an important driver for their growth. By studying small data, creating strategies based on it, and reaping the rewards, entrepreneurs can start believing in its efficacy.

List of 5 Types of Data Small Businesses should start using

1. Social Media Data-

Social media pages like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can show you the data regarding your different posts. Small businesses have taken to social media for a number of reasons, by reading the social media data, small businesses can alter their post strategies, see which posts are performing and create more social posts based on the same lines.

2. Google Trends Data-

Many experts believe that the free offerings given by Google are a bit underappreciated in the digital industry. Google trends is a very important and credible piece of information to show what people are searching for and how you can create information/products/services to address their search queries and intentions. Small businesses can benefit a lot from Google Trends.

3. PPC Data-

Small businesses that engage with paid ad promotions on social media and on search engines can utilize their landing page data. Where are customers coming from, how long are they engaging with the page, which forms sections are they skipping, what is the bounce rates, etc. are all crucial pieces of data that can help you optimize landing page and improve conversions.

4. Google My Business Data-

Just like Google Trends, the data offered by GMB is also highly underutilized. GMB’s dashboard shows you a lot of data including the number of visits to the website, how many times people called you, what is the nature of engagement with GMB posts, and so on. Proper utilization of the same can help boost productivity and performance for small businesses.

5. Website Data-

In order to improve the performance of their brand websites, small businesses can look to study their website data. This can show them how well their home pages and product pages are performing. Whether their Inbound Blog strategy is working or not and what is the breakup of their audience. They can also see whether their SEO is working according to plan or not.

The Final Word

Each one of the five data readings mentioned above can help a small business in infinite ways. Not only can it help them start with reading and strategizing using data, but it can also lead to some real performance in terms of sales, engagement, and customer experience.