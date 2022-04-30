Who are the greatest MLB players of all time? Over the years American great pastime sports have offered its fans some legendary plays as well as players. This article intends to end the debate about the greatest baseball players of all time if not to add its voice to the unending conversation.

1. Roger Clemens

To kick off our list of top ten MLB players of all time is Roger Clemens. The starting pitcher had a long and stellar career that ran for over two decades. He won the Cy Young Award seven times and led the Yankees to four World Series appearances in five years.

Clemens in his playing days threw a record 4,672 strikeouts making him among the top three players to ever do that.

Before Clemens signed with Toronto and won the Cy Young Award twice, he was a beast with the Boston Red Sox, going 24-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 238 strikeouts and earning league MVP honors.

2. Stan Musial

Stan Musial is perhaps the most consistent player not only did he play for a single team throughout his close to two-decade stellar career but he consistently hit 300 years after year.

Stan has surpassed that record in each of his first 17 seasons in the majors, winning seven batting titles; his third MVP award is the highest: .376/.450/.702, 39 home runs, 18 triples and 49 doubles.

The results sealed him as second all-time in total bases and third in home runs. Stan could hit from an awkward-looking hunched-over stance.

3. Walter Johnson

No doubt Walter Johnson makes it to the top ten MLB players of all time in any list. The flame-throwing Walter was a master of his craft; no doubt he dominated pitching for decades.

The skillset of the Big train allowed him to top the leagues and a record 12 times in his stellar career. Pitching for a single team in his entire career Johnson threw 110 complete game shutouts, making it the most in major league history.

The Big Train led the Washington Senators to their first World Series championship and won his second MVP accolade. Besides, he set a record that lasted over 56 years before it could be broken with his 3,509 strikeouts. He celebrated over 400 wins in his playing days.

4. Ty Cobb

The supremely talented player Ty Cobb was not shy of drama, however, none of it all could stop him from giving a stellar performance throughout his career.

Ty has the greatest batting average in the history of the sport at .366 and led the American League batting average an incredible 12 times in his entire career. Cobb retired as the all-time leader in hits, runs, and stolen bases.

5. Ted Williams

Ted Williams no doubt could not miss this list. His .482 lifetime on-base percentage is the highest of all time and ranks in the top 20 in total runs, home runs, runs batted in, and walks regardless that he did not play for a full five seasons in his prime.

Williams posted the last major league season with a .400 batting average.

6. Lou Gehrig

Lou Gehrig was a special player who gave the fans and the game a consistent performance day after day.

His legendary 2,130 consecutive games is the most quoted game statistic, a number that echoes verbatim the name of Gehrig’s predecessor on the Yankees, poor Wally Pipp.

Despite the abrupt end to his career, Gehrig ranks seventh on the list of top players since 1995 Libby.

7. Hank Aaron

Dubbed the Home Run King Hank Aaron was a stellar power hitter. Aaron had 755 career homers with an all-time best 2,297 runs batted in and 6,856 total bases as well as a .305 batting average.

The Home Run King won three Gold Gloves for his play in the outfield. Due to his consistent performance, he was selected to the all-star games for 21 straight years and hit at least 30 home runs in 15 seasons.

When he was done with his career he had 3,771 hits and runs scored 2,174 which were the second-highest at the time.

8. Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds was a five-hit outfielder who was inducted into the Hall of Fame before his neck was sprawled and his numbers skyrocketed: he had a .981 OPS, 33 home runs, 34 stolen bases and was a three-time MVP.

Bonds broke the single-season home run record, passed Hank Aaron to become baseball’s new home run king, and put up these numbers late in his career.