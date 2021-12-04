Phoenix social security disability lawyer could be able to help you if you are an Arizona worker who is unable to work because of blindness, disease, or another crippling condition. For those unable to work due to a medical illness, Phoenix Social Security Disability lawyers can help them apply for federal government assistance. They walk customers step-by-step through the sometimes-daunting procedure.

1. What Are The Benefits Of A Disability For Social Security?

For 2021, the maximum monthly payout is set at $3,148; however, the average payment received by the 5% of Americans who qualify is closer to $1,300. Disability payments from other sources may have an impact on this figure. Based on the necessary circumstances, they can assist you in determining how much your benefits might be. If both spouses in a husband and wife qualify, SSI monthly payments are limited to $1,191.

2. The 2 Categories Of Social Security Development Disability Payments Eligibility

To construct a strong case, lawyers want to be involved and give tailored advice on the various qualifying requirements for each programme. For both Social Security Disability Benefits and Supplemental Security Income, applicants must show that they have been unable to work for at least 12 months. Depending on your unique situation, they may provide you with a detailed breakdown of the exact assessment criteria that apply. In SSDI cases, see whether clients have accrued enough work credits to be considered covered by the program. Our business carefully investigates customers’ assets and income to determine if they are eligible for SSI assistance.

3. Social Security Disability Applications In Phoenix And Around Arizona

Unrepresented claimants may feel as though they are fighting an uphill battle while trying to collect their benefits. To ensure that your claim is granted, you may rely on us to complete the relevant papers, acquire the necessary medical proof, and assist you in dealing with hurdles like a unique medical condition or documents that cannot be discovered. In other words, you pay us only if they win your case since they work on a contingency fee basis with our clients.

4. Denied Ssdi Benefits Claims: The Reasons For The Denials Of Claims

If the Social Security Administration denies a claim, the agency will disclose both medical and non-medical grounds. Though pre-existing medical conditions do not exclude you from government disability programs, many applications are turned down because the reviewer determines that the situation is not tricky enough or that the applicant is not adhering to the recommended treatment. It’s also possible that you’ll be informed if one or more of your papers has a severe mistake or omission. You will have an advantage if you work with a lawyer who has dealt with instances regarding the rejection of benefits in Arizona.

5. How To Challenge The Denial Of Your Disability Benefit Claim

The vast majority of SSDI or SSI benefit applications are rejected initially, which is why so many individuals seek the help of an attorney. At each level of the appeals process, our company represents the interests of people with disabilities. Some denials may be overturned by having a different reviewer re-examine the claim. Your request for a hearing first before the Administrative Law Commissioner, where they may present witnesses and medical evidence and fight for a positive outcome, has 60 days if the judgment is upheld. In rare cases, a claimant will seek redress in federal court if indeed the Appeals Council refuses their claim after an adverse ALJ ruling has been presented before it.

