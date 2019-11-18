Low carb diets are diets that restrict the consumption of food that has lots of carbohydrates in them. Pasta, white bread, rice, and potatoes are good examples of food that contain a high amount of carbohydrates in them. If you want to lose weight, then you can go for a low carb diet.

Do be advised that before doing any exercise or maintaining a diet, always ask your doctors first if you’re able to safely do your health routines. Here are some benefits and disadvantages of a low carb diet to help you learn more:

Benefits

Weight loss

A low carb diet is excellent for people to lose weight. Excess carbs in the body get turned into fatty acids which then become adipose tissue. Low carb diets also lead to appetite loss, which means you don’t eat as much.

Builds Muscle

Since you’re cutting out carbs, a high protein diet is needed to meet your daily needs. Eating the best protein bars for low carb diet is ideal to keep you full, while at the same time, helping your body build muscle.

Controls Blood Sugar

Not only do carbs turn into fat, but they also become glucose for the body’s energy needs. However, too much glucose can be bad for you. Too much of it can lead to metabolic disorders such as diabetes. A low carb diet ensures that you only get the daily amount of carbs needed by your body.

Disadvantages

Can Damage The Kidneys

As mentioned earlier, a high protein diet best goes with a low carb diet. However, overconsumption of proteins can make the kidneys work harder to excrete the waste products from protein. Prolonged stress on the kidneys can lead to renal failure.

Causes Constipation

Low Carb diets often cause constipation. Most of the food that has high carbs also have fiber in them. Cutting out these foods also leave out fiber. Fiber is an important nutrient in the body that helps excrete waste. Fluid imbalances due to low carb dieting also contribute to constipation.

It’s Difficult

Most of the time, a lot of people fail to maintain a low carb diet. This diet is often bland because it also leaves out sodium. It’s also stressful for some people to plan out a low carb diet as they have to get the right amount of food right.