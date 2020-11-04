Christmas is just a few months away and you must be worried about getting your friends, family and loved ones some special gifts. While there are a lot of options, you can find some innovative and cost-effective gadgets through online stores like Amazonh, eBay, Walmart and many others.

You can choose from a variety of products like earbuds, gaming consoles and even an iPhone, given you that have kind of budget. Trust us, your tech savvy friends are going to love these gifts.

If you are looking for ideas, we have a bunch of them. So without further delay let’s explore some of the amazing tech gifts you can find online:

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive

Brand: SanDisk

This is a very useful flash drive that is designed keeping in mind the current smartphone technologies and how it can help smartphone users. It has a flexible connector that can fit through almost all iPhone cases and gives you a way to create a backup of your photos and videos from your camera. You can save videos in MOV and MP4 formats. It supports iOS 8.2, Mac OS X v10.6+, Windows Vista, Windows 7, and other versions of Windows as well. It is compatible with a lot of devices including Apple devices. This USB Type-A is good for people who are always looking for the perfect view to enjoy and capture special moments on the go.

Amazon Rating: 4.4

The Amazon Smart Plug

Brand: Amazon

This is one smart plug that you can install in your home and use the same with living room lamps so that you can tell Alexa to turn your lights on or off as soon as you walk into your room and apartment. You can even schedule lights, fans and other appliances to turn on and off any time you want. These smart devices are user friendly, which means that you can set up these devices and use them just by plugging them in, open the Alexa app and start using them using simple voice commands. Also, the design is very compact and keeps your second outlet free. You don’t need a smart hub to use this plug.

Amazon Rating: 4.7

The Dyson Airwrap

Brand: Dyson

This Styler is a complete package that is engineered to become useful for almost all hairstyles and hair types. The set has the dual power of the Coanda air styling and the Dyson digital motor that takes care of the propeller. You can give yourself a new look with wavy, curly, dry and smooth hair with no extreme heat at all, which means that you can have any style you want without damaging your hair.

The device uses an intelligent heat control that measures air temperature around 40 times per second to avoid any kind of damage from heat. The filter is washable, removable and very easy to clean. You can store the device in a protective case that stores the Dyson Airwrap styler and all the other attachments.

Amazon Rating: 4.5

Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker

Brand: Bose

This one amazing portable outdoor speaker for people who love to workout outdoors and want to listen to music. It provides a crisp and balanced sound with an unmatched bass that you cannot experience in any other Bluetooth speaker that comes in such a size. There is a built-in speakerphone if you want to go for a lecture or a webinar and it gives you a wireless range of around 30 feet. One of the best things about these speakers is that they are waterproof with a soft and rugged exterior that can resist dents, handlebars and cracks. You can carry this in your backpack on your way to work, or to the beach.

Amazon Rating: 4.8

Topvision Mini Projector

If you are so used to hosting movie nights during holidays and/or Christmas then you should have this mini projector at your home. Also, it can be an amazing gift item. This projector easily connect to your smartphone, without an HDMI adapter or Wi-Fi. It is compatible with Amazon Fire TV Stick, TV, USB sticks, tablets and DVD players. It can give you a 3600lux projection, which is brighter than other led projectors. Apart from that, the lamp life is more than 50000 hours, which means that you can use it and watch movies for the next 30 years without changing the lamp.

Amazon Rating: 4.2

These gadgets can be a very amazing Christmas present for your geek friends and you can even give them to your wife or girlfriend as well. These are very useful products that are packed with amazing features and capabilities.