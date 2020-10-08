Introduction

According to leading experts, digital performance is going to decide whether a brand survives or not in the coming years. With the Covid-19 pandemic changing the fundamentals of our business forever, brands need to adapt at a great pace.

With live conferences, events and face-to-face meetings disappearing from business domains, digital are assuming greater importance than ever before. In most cases, digital presence and performance is the only deciding factor for a business.

In this article, we are going to look at why brands need to master digital platforms by taking help from agencies more than ever. We look at some benefits and conclude with some challenges.

The Importance of Digital Marketing post Covid-19

There are many businesses that look to cut digital budgets at the first sign of trouble. These businesses, according to leading internet marketing agency professionals are the first to close. This is because they have still not started giving digital due respect.

The pandemic has amply demonstrated how search engines and social media have played a major role to boost businesses. With much of the world’s population shut indoors because of the pandemic, the internet has played a critical role to keep everyone moving.

Whether it be B2C companies or B2B companies, it is necessary to make the shift towards digital. Social Media Marketing, SEO, Content Marketing, and PPC Campaigns are the only ways to do business in the post-pandemic world.

Benefits of Focussing on a Digital Marketing strategy

One of the good things, which has happened because of the pandemic has been in the minds of marketers. All events, conferences, and being on the road have been canceled. This has given them ample opportunity to explore digital in a better way.

The same audience, which they hoped to find in conferences, trade shows, and events is now online. The challenge is to reach them digitally and convert them. Let us list down some of the benefits of digital marketing-

● Digital marketing is much more affordable and cost-efficient than traditional models of marketing or advertising.

● It is also less labor-intensive and can be structured in a way, which avoids duplication of everyday marketing work.

● The results from digital marketing are trackable and immediate in nature, In case something is not working, it can be stopped or reworked.

● It converts the organization into a data-driven one. In such organizations, decisions are taken basis the reading of data

● Digital is highly beneficial for businesses looking to explore newer markets and territories. This includes target audiences in those markets

While experts suggest that the key takeaways from digital are its immediacy, they point out that digital brings great long-term benefits.

Challenges of engaging with Internet Marketing for Brands

There is a reason why brands are wary of digital. The primary reason is that they do not understand it. Anything, which is unfamiliar cannot be trusted and this is the same mentality that higher management officials have in companies.

It is important that companies start orientation programs to make organizations understand the value of digital presence. From a company’s standpoint, you do not need to be a computer genius to successfully ace internet marketing.

Businesses need to understand that consumer behavior is changing and digital is leading the change. Therefore, they need to be present on platforms, where their consumers are. They need to woo them by showing content, which their consumers like. Understanding the basics and then proceeding to better strategies will help organizations grow in the post-pandemic period.

The Final Word

There is a reason why Amazon and Jeff Bezos have become successful. The same holds true for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. They have been able to use digital and tech platforms and give consumers what they really want- convenience, good prices, great service, and stellar entertainment. Digital and Online marketing is going to power businesses in the near future. As a business owner, you need to decide whether you would want to ride the wave or not.