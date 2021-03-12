Often you may not give enough attention to your basement and have used that space only as a dumping space. However, do you know that you can modify your basement in many different ways and can become one of your most useful spaces in the house?

For example, you can have your bar, living room, media room, gym, office, laundry, or guest room, and many more. Here, in this short article, we shall share with you a few great ideas for basement renovation Caledon and for that, you can hire the services of Cedar Hills Contracting who have lots of experience in taking up the renovation projects.

1. Basement kitchens and bars

By adding either a kitchen and also a bar attached to it can increase the value of your property considerably. It can become a great hangout spot with your guests. The best reason for having a kitchen or bar is that you may take it in any direction that you would like.

2. Guest bedroom

In case, your house has not got sufficient space to accommodate your guest then your basement is the perfect space to add one. Having a suitable guest bedroom in your basement will make it totally isolated from the rest of your house.

Your guest too will feel very comfortable as they will get an independent space for them.

3. Home office

Often you may feel a lack of productivity if you make one of your bedrooms your office. Therefore, you must be feeling the need for independent office space within your home.

Your basement will be the right spot to choose your place for your home office where you can work totally undisturbed from your home environment.

4. Add a fireplace

Many of you may not have a cozy space available in your home, where you can think of adding a fireplace. Your basement will be the answer where you can have the modern options for gas and also electric fireplaces.

Having a fireplace can help you to keep your basement a cozy and warm place during the winter season, your fireplace can be more efficient too.

5. Entertainment center with game room

Nowadays, game rooms have become a very popular concept in this digital age and your basement can be the ideal place to have such a facility. You can bring your TV screen or use a projector to make this space a fun place for not only your family but also for your guest who may often visit you.

6. Library

Your basement will be the perfect place for your library particularly if you happen to be a professor or a research professional. Your basement will offer you a perfectly serene place where you can concentrate on reading various books or any complex subject with full concentration.

While considering a library, you must also plan about necessary furniture, a fireplace, and proper lighting too.

7. Gym

By having a gym in your own home not only you can save money on your gym membership but also keep all your household physically fit. The basement will provide an ideal place to create a gym.