As we get back to normality, or the “new normal” as we’re all sick of hearing about, we’re seeing some offices return to normal too. If you’re one of the lucky ones that has found themselves back in the traditional office environment you’re probably readjusting to a lot of things such as the office commute and having to wear trousers again.

One thing that might have still taken you by surprise however is the sheer volume of ‘stuff’ that other people have going on in their lives that need to be marked by a gift. It seems there’s never a week without a birthday or celebration of some sort – and to make matters worse we’re now in the unrelenting weekly countdown to Christmas (before we’ve even carved out pumpkins!) i.e. we’ll need to get our act together for Secret Santa pronto.

You can’t always know a colleague well enough to know what they’ll like, especially as you haven’t been sharing a shared working space with them for months and months, but you also don’t want to settle for another boring and super-generic work-related gift.

Worry not, we’re here to help! We’ve listed five of the more interesting co-worker gifts that should be ideal for recognising a special day or boosting morale for teams arriving back to the office.

And not a novelty mug in sight!

The Clever Gift Voucher

Gift cards are a fantastic way of pooling together as a team and giving someone a meaningful present.

One gift voucher for a store your colleague loves, or an excellent local restaurant, means you’ll swap a load of naff presents for something they will genuinely like.

It doesn’t need to be for a shop but could be a spa voucher, an exhilarating driving experience, a wine bar – anything you think your co-worker would appreciate.

If you haven’t worked together long, you can go for a Love2Shop voucher covering tons of UK retailers.

The Beautiful Fruit Basket

An office fruit basket is a winner, whether you’re celebrating with a team, making a big deal out of an occasion, or waving someone off to new ventures.

Food gifts can be tricky since you can’t know everyone’s preferences, but a gorgeous basket from the Fruitful Office ticks every box.

It’s a perfect solution if you haven’t got time to trawl around the shops or want a great present for a colleague who isn’t too easy to buy for.

Everybody loves delicious fresh fruit, and you won’t have a single worry about excluding anybody on a particular diet.

The Eco-Friendly Plant Gift

Flowers are an obvious choice. However, you can choose something quirky for a unique present.

Plants suit people who aren’t interested in flowers, and you can opt for something low-maintenance they can keep on their desk or take home to have pride of place.

We love Spike, a cute cactus from Patch Plants gifts selection – they’ve got some excellent ideas, from trendy succulents to healthy Aloe Vera.

The Subscription Present

Subscription boxes are gifts that keep on giving, and you won’t need to spend a second agonising over what to include – some of the best are:

Beauty boxes that offer unique products each month.

Monthly gourmet coffee deliveries.

Gift boxes for baking, cocktail recipes, or crafting.

Book subscriptions, with a new read each month.

Receiving a monthly package in the post is a brilliant way to spread the happiness for a much longer period compared to the once off alternative.

The Self-Care Co-Worker Gift

If your co-worker is celebrating an occasion, gifting them a luxurious self-care present is always appreciated. You can choose pre-done wellbeing gifts, like a home spa kit, candles and bath soak set, or aromatherapy oils and diffuser.

Alternatively, pick out some items that you know your colleague will adore and package them together beautifully for the personal touch.

So there we have it friends, five of our best ideas. I hope one of them comes to your rescue!