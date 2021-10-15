Stress relief is an important facet no matter your age or where you are in life. Thankfully, technology and games like free spin Dari ages Judi slot online are there whenever you need a break outside work or a respite after a stressful event.

Here are 5 more suggestions to relieve stress online.

Listen to ASMR

ASMR is short for autonomous sensory meridian response, and is basically a collection of sounds that are meant to soothe, relax and calm the body and mind.

There are thousands of ASMR videos on YouTube and Twitch, and on audio platforms as well.

Do Some Window Shopping

You can do window shopping without having to leave the comfort of your home. All it takes is a device, an internet connection and the URL to your favorite e-commerce store.

You don’t have to necessarily make a purchase- just browse around and find the things you might like.

Watch Cute Animal Videos

Cute and baby animals elicit that ‘aww’ response and helps you momentarily forget the work you’ve experienced. There’s a reason why these videos accumulate millions of views on YouTube- they’re cute, fun to watch and most of all, relaxing.

Learn How to Meditate

Meditation comes in all shapes and sizes, but you might have to take a crash course on what it’s all about (and how to actually do it).

There are plenty of meditation lessons on the internet, from videos to blog posts and even on social media.

Play a Game

Gaming is now a very accessible activity, as anyone can play a game without having to pay, download or install anything. Titles range from browser games to flash and even online casinos for those who are inclined.