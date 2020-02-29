Isn’t it so good to have a hot tub gazebo? To have that one space all to yourself where you can just relax? Your own little sanctuary where you can escape from all the trials and tribulations you face in the real world? That’s what these backyard features are all about. More than just extra space, it’s your space. It’s your own sanctuary. And you have the right to relax in it any way you chose. Of course, if you go for a hot tub and gazebo, there’s already one main thing going on. But it also doesn’t have to stop there.

There are actually many ways you can relax in your hot tub enclosure more than just having a dip in your jacuzzi. And doing any or all of them might prove to be a lot more soothing than realize. For your benefit, here are a good few of them.

Bubble It Up

In many ways, your hot tub is very similar to your bathtub. They’re both large bathing containers where you can immerse yourself in warm water. But why is it that bubbling the water up is more common in one kind of tub than the other? More than just the soap cleansing your body away, a bubble bath is a relaxing activity that helps soothes your body. There’s just something about dipping most of your body in warm soapy bubbly water. And there’s no rule against doing this in your hot tub gazebo!

Massage with Bubbles

The great thing about putting in bubbles in your hot tub is, more often than not, you won’t need soap to do the trick. Most hot tubs come with bubbling mechanisms that, with a simple push of a button, will instantly fill your tub with the good stuff. And you know what? They’ll be great for your back too. Surely you’ve done this in the pool too—covering the hole where they’re pumping the water to get a massage. Well, you can do this in your hot tub too and it’s even better since the water is warm!

Scintillate with Scents

A little lavender here, a little lilac there, and perhaps even a bit of jasmine? Scintillate your senses in your hot tub and gazebo with all sorts of soothing scents. Aromatherapy is always a surefire way to relax in any space, but especially in more compact areas such as a hot tub enclosure. Admit it, when it’s just you and your hot tub, it gets so boring that it becomes almost difficult to relax. At least with a scent or two, your senses are stimulated, but not so much that you get distracted.

Jazz It Up with Music

A surefire way to relax is always with music. Even when you’re in a crowded area, if the music so soothing, chances are you’ll still relax despite being with company. Now, what more when the music is inside your hot tub gazebo? Picture it: you’re in your hot tub, the water is bubbling warm and tingling your body all around, and in the background are some jazzy tunes. Or perhaps even some slow jazz when you’re with your partner to get into the mood? The possibilities with music in your hot tub enclosure are simply endless!

Netflix and Dip

Thank goodness Netflix, as well as other streaming services you might be into, has the “Download” option. This way, if you didn’t install wifi in your home gazebo, you can still watch your saved movies. And what better way to relax than with a good movie? Even when it’s an action-packed film, you can get so into it that you forget all your troubles from the real world. And when you watch it in such an enclosed space, you’ll really get into it. just make sure your device—be it your laptop or phone—is a good distance away from the water!

Bring On the Champagne

A little alcohol never hurts! Sure, it will give you a buzz, but it’s still oh so relaxing as well. Now, with all the options you may have, oftentimes the most relaxing is champagne. It isn’t for the sake of feeling sophisticated per se (though it does help!), but it has the right amount of kick and tanginess to it that’s just right! No wonder it’s often saved for special occasions! And who’s to say your one hour of relaxing after a heavy week at work isn’t a special occasion in of itself?

Chat with A Friend

Relaxing is often a solo activity but sometimes, bringing in a friend can really help. In many ways, relaxing is all about releasing all your tensions and venting out your aggression. When there’s someone there to listen, it makes it even more soothing to the soul. Sometimes, all you need is a shoulder to cry on and a pair of ears to talk to. It’s exceedingly relaxing and cathartic. Now, combine that with a warm dip in your hot tub gazebo. Wouldnt that feel just dandy?

Read A Little

Of course, relaxing is mostly about alone time too. And if all the other options won’t work for you, you can always just read a little. Get lost in a good book with an amazing story. Let go of the real world and enter another one—one that’s nostalgic, or magical, or simply more romantic. Another great option is those self-help books. Get inspired by words of famous authors that have gone through their own journeys and perhaps can connect with you through their stories. You’ll find that getting inspired is also incredibly relaxing!

Take A Nap

Finally, perhaps one of the truest ways to relax is to shut off the entire world outside of your hot tub enclosure with a good nap. Get your water-proof pillows handy, start the bubbles, and when you’re in position, just doze off. Let your dreams get the best of you and simply ignore what’s happening out there. This time is all for you. Luxuriate in sleep and rejuvenate your body. It’s a good refresher, especially during the weekends when you desperately need a break. Just make sure you set your alarm cause you don’t’ want to end up like a shriveled prune after hours of sleeping.

Relax all you want in the way that you want in your hot tub and gazebo. Any or all of these great ways to do so might surprise you!