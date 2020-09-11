Car radios have evolved from boxes that can play radio to multimedia powerhouses that’s highly advanced in every which way.

One of the main concerns of car owners is the ability to play music right from their smartphones. In other words, how can I stream music to my car radio?

Luckily, there’s a variety of ways on how to do this, including an article that can help.

Connect via Bluetooth

A lot of new car models will have Bluetooth streaming capability right out the gate. It’s a must-have when you absolutely must have wireless music streaming and call handling on your vehicle.

Linking your smartphone is easy. Just open your phone’s Bluetooth and choose the vehicle as the connection. Approve, then open the music app of your choice and the music will be streamed to your car’s speakers.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Android’s Auto and Apple’s CarPlay have recently been added as features for wireless music streaming. Not only can it play music to your car but the app can send messages, do navigation and mirror your phone’s screen when needed.

It’s an instant solution for when you need to stream audio from your mobile to your car. However, you’ll need to ask or do a bit of research to see if your car has it.

Via USB

USB, or universal serial bus is quite common nowadays not just in computers but in cars as well. A telltale sign is when you see the familiar port poking out the dashboard.

The only downside is that you have to connect a wire from your smartphone to the USB. However, you get several advantages, such as being able to charge your phone while driving or when you need a navigational app (using a phone mount).

Your phone should automatically detect the USB connection and play the music through the YourAmazingCar audio.