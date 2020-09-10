Introduction

In the past few years, experts in the food and beverage industry have spoken about the impact of technology. As a consumer, we have all felt how our eating and drinking habits are being influenced by the integration of technology.

From ordering food and beverages online, to filling in AI and ML-enabled taste selections and preferences, the industry is heavily adopting tech. One specific industry, which is slowly coming to terms with technological adoption is the Beer Brewing industry.

Even though the industry is centuries old, and prides itself on staying true to the ancient processes and arts, technology is making its impact felt. In this article, we are going to look at some aspects of the same.

How Automation is changing the Brewing Process in 2020

One of the major changes being adopted by most brewing companies is increasing automation. In other words, huge machines are doing the bulk of the work, which was previously being done manually by human beings.

Leading names in the industry like, Melvin Brewing, point out that there are several advantages of automating processes-

Automation helps in reducing errors and prevents wastages from happening It shortens down the production process making it easier for companies It helps in imparting a level of consistency to every batch, which is being produced The shelf life of a product increases because of better storage and handling Leads to the creating of newer recipes, which would have been impossible earlier

For breweries, who concentrate on the business and operations side of brewing, automation is a huge step forward. Local automation also means that you are not dependent on one country or company and need to import everything from outside.

Has Technology given rise to the Booming Craft Beer Industry?

It is true that the number of different beers we enjoy today- IPAs, stouts, saisons, draught, etc. would not have been possible fifty years back. Technology definitely has a major role to play in optimizing every aspect of the beer brewing industry.

Let us briefly look at two critical areas, where technology has aided the development of the craft beer industry-

The Hops-

We all know how the best hops lead to the creation of the best beers. In many ways they are the foundation on which taste, flavor and consistency depend upon. In the last few years, the technology around hops has increased. From grinding, storing and preservation, hops are being subjected to scientific testing and technology to improve them at every juncture.

Canning Processes-

How the beer is stores and transport has a major impact on how it tastes, shelf life and transportation. Brewing companies are working with the top experts in the field and developing the best solutions possible. This involves your standard cans, bottling techniques and steel barrels, etc. (for bars and pubs). This is helping the industry grow in a major way.

Is Beer Brewing dependent on Professional Expertise?

There is no doubt that technology is helping improve the brewing landscape. The advantages can be felt both on the side of the manufacturer, as well as the consumer. It is also leading breweries to start investing in trained professionals who are able to productively use technology.

This is converting the ecosystem into a much more professional and formal driven one. The entire ecosystem surrounding the industry consists of- chemists, software engineers, brewing experts and business owners.

You can be certain that this age-old industry is slowly but surely starting to reap the benefits of science and technology in 2020. Innovation has become the watchword and strong marketing and advertising plank for breweries, which are investing in technology.