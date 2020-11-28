So you are switching your Android phone to iPhone and need the best method to transfer the music files from Android to the iPhone. Well, it is a little difficult and tricky to transfer the files between two different operating systems. But thanks to various applications, software, and tools out there that help you carry out the process effortlessly. There might be many possible reasons due to which you might want to change your android phone to the iPhone. It may be any ram issues, storage reasons, or any other requirement solely depending on the users.

Also, the recent iPhone 12 and 12 pro has been launched. Many people are seen switching their android phone to iPhone 12. Therefore, in this post, we have acquired the best methods that you can use and easily execute to transfer music from Android to iPhone. The only thing is to make sure to execute the process appropriately and in a sequential way to protect your data. These methods provided in the post will result in the best solutions for how to transfer music from Android to iPhone.

This ultimate guide consists of the best methods to make sure to stay till the end and explore the methods to transfer music from android to iPhone easily.

Best Ways for How To Transfer Music From Android To iPhone

Mentioned below are the best methods for how to transfer music from android to iPhone. Some methods may require some software and tools that you need to install and run on your computer. So let’s get started and move ahead.

Use the Mobiletrans software to transfer music from android to iPhone

This is one of the best methods to transfer music from android to iPhone. The best feature of using this application is that it transfers your files directly between two different operating systems. All you need to do is to simply install the mobile trans software from the mobile trans page and run it on your computer. Now you can follow the guide given by the number one software and you can transfer your music files from android to iPhone in just one go. One of the best ways for how to transfer music from android to iPhone.

2. Switching phones with the “Move To iOS” Application

The first method in the list is super easy. The method is perfect for you if you haven’t set up your iPhone yet. The move to iOS application is a free Android application available on android. The application is purely developed and supported by apple. The app makes it very easy to transfer the vast majority of your data from android to iPhone via wifi.

Not only music you can easily transfer, chat, messages, phone history, email accounts, calendars, cameras with this application. The only condition is you will be needing a wifi connection of good speed to execute the process smoothly.

3. Transfer music from android to iPhone with droid transfer

Well, if you are looking out for different data type transfers with just one tool, then this is the perfect method for you. This method supports the transferring of a variety of data types smoothly. It serves as a one-stop-shop tool for such purposes.

With the help of this powerful tool, you can easily play around the features like cut, copy, play, delete, and sync your music between your Android device and your PC or iTunes by making them allow for a quick transfer to your iPhone.

Before you begin with the process make sure you have the following requirements fulfilled to execute the process smoothly.

Install the software droid on your PC

The transfer companion app installed on your PC

I tunes installed on your PC

To transfer music from android to iPhone and learn the best solution for how to transfer music from android to iPhone follow the steps given below.

Step1– Launch the droid transfer and connect the application with your Android device.

Step 2– Now, open the music feature section of the application

Step 3– click “sync itunes”

Step4– Now, click on the “copy tracks to iTunes” tab

Step5– once all your music files are transferred. Safely disconnect your android and connect your iPhone to the computer.

Step 6– Open iTunes and select your iPhone and click the music header.

Step 7– here you can choose to sync your entire iTunes library or you can select few tracks to your iPhone.

With the help of the free download of the droid transfer, you can copy up to 100 music tracks at once. Hence, you have the best solution for how to transfer music from android to iPhone. With this free version, you can also transfer other data type files from your Android phone to your iPhone easily and in very little time.

Features of the application:

Transfer your messages in a PDF, HTML, or a TXT file.

Print text messages on your android phones with the exact date and time.

Sync your music library with your android phone effortlessly.

Export contacts to windows contacts, Microsoft, outlook or as a standard VCF contacts file.

Export calendars to your computer for importing in your pc calendar application.

Conclusion

So, dear readers, these are the best ways with the help of which you can easily transfer music from android to iPhone. Make sure to execute the methods sequentially to get the best results and transfer your data safely from one operating system to another. Also, mobile trans is one of the best software that you can have access to transfer your music files in one click. If you face any issues with the software either with the droid transfer or with mobile trans you can simply connect at their help desk and get your issues resolved immediately. These methods do not involve the use of any third-party applications hence they are safe to use and will not cause any harm to your information. So now you have good multiple ways for how to transfer music from android to the iPhone and you can select the best method according to your needs now.

