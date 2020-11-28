CSGO is developed by the two video game giants Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. Quite similar to Counter-Strike, which was developed as a mod for Half-Life, CSGO offers an interesting perspective on the first-person shooter and team-based games. The original was quite successful, even to the point that the players themselves took care of all the maps.

After CSGO was released, following 3 predecessors, it was very hyped by players all around, especially those from the time of the original mod. Today, millions of players enjoy the game every single day. The game in itself has had many highs and lows over the last 8 years, but it has managed to stay on the top.

Other than just being a good pass-time, and a somewhat steady source of extra income, CSGO is also pretty well-known in the professional Esports scene. There are countless CSGO tournaments held officially and unofficially which allow players to compete and win.

What is CSGO Prime Matchmaking?

The game itself follows a very simple style. You either play as a terrorist or counter-terrorist. You have the task to eliminate the opposing team or perform a task exclusive for the side you pick.

Players can be annoying sometimes, and multiplayer games like these are always at a risk of having hackers. Due to this, and various other reasons, CSGO introduced CSGO Prime Accounts. It uses VAC (Valve Anti Cheat) to ensure the best and fairest experience. Other than this, there are countless benefits to Prime, such as:

It saves you valuable time and energy as you would be devastated playing against a hacker.

It is a safe pathway to playing as only prime account users are allowed to play

Prevents cheating and fraud

Better match-making options

Exclusive in-game items and Souvenirs

Better and Experienced opponents

Overall fair game for all

What are Smurf Accounts?

A smurf account is nothing but an alternative account created by experienced players to experience absolutely easy wins in lower tiers and/or to experience what it’s like to be on the top ranks.

When it comes to CSGO, there are about 18 ranks and 40 levels. Some people don’t wish to grind their way to the top, and hence they try and use smurf accounts just to see if it’s worth it. High ranked players also use these to practice and get better.

Benefits of CSGO Smurf Accounts:

No effect on your original account

Buying a Smurf Account Allows you to Play in Any Rank Regardless of your skill group.

It Allows an Opportunity for Low Ranked Players to Face Against Players of Different Skill Groups and Improves.

You can practice safely while your actual account is safe.

Conclusion:

There are a million different games out there. But none compare to CSGO. Built and perfected over years, this is a one of a kind game that you don’t find very easily these days. Give it a try, and find out what the entire craze is about! We can tell you that you will be blown away!