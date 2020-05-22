“Bamboo is flexible, bending with the wind but never breaking, capable of adapting to any circumstance. It suggests resilience, meaning that we can bounce back even from the most difficult times. . . . Your ability to thrive depends, in the end, on your attitude to your life circumstances. Take everything in stride with grace, putting forth energy when it is needed, yet always staying calm inwardly.” ~ Ping Fu

Although, many of us would like to believe only the “luck” factor in a lucky bamboo plant. But what about its other innate qualities? Did you know that bamboo plants are known for their air-purifying qualities even? Yes, you heard us, right! Being a green plant lucky bamboo tends to release oxygen which freshens up the air, indoors, just like the air filters. And in return, bamboo plants absorb the carbon dioxide from the air. Their innate quality of cleansing air increases the comfort and bestows you with better health conditions. So, one quite knows why to get a lucky bamboo plant home.

While most of us, till date, use bamboo plants as a versatile home decor item which can be placed at any corner of our house. It instantly notches up the appearance of our room with its lush greenery and sheer blissfulness. Just at a sight of a happy, lucky bamboo plant, one is said to forget all kinds of blues, stress, and other miseries of their lives. It acts as an instant natural- mind, body, and soul calmer, the same way forests, nature, and parks have on us. It is also said to remove the toxins released when one smokes cigarettes indoors.

Surprisingly, it is one such plant species which can do well in both water and soil. And unlike many other indoor plants, a bamboo plant is a non-flowering plant which has got green leaves stacked up along with its vertically straight branches. These leaves ensure proper carbon dioxide exchange. Also, one of the noteworthy points about bamboos would be that they are capable of providing a higher amount of oxygen when compared to its fellow green buddies. If we are comparing it with its fellow green buddies, then it is also an easy-to-maintain plant which needs nominal requirements to grow.

Nowadays, as the detrimental environmental condition has become everyone’s major cause, something like a bamboo plant is a blessing, indeed. These days when infrastructure developments have taken over the green, a bamboo plant is a much-needed thing which would remove all the toxic particles, like the VOCs. While denying this fact that a bamboo plant has some air-purifying properties, many said it’s just a misconception. Scientifically going by the name- Dracaena Sanderiana, this plant species is said to not have the air-purifying properties, unlike its member bamboo varieties.

Now that we have read so much about this fortunate bamboo plant let us discover more about it, like the best place to keep it, etc.

The best place to keep this plant in a house is in the East region of your house. Being an indoor plant, place this plant in indirect sunlight. This will help the Bamboo Plant to stay lush green in colour, and let it bloom. A Bamboo plant is advised to be kept in a transparent container, especially because that will help you in looking at the roots of the plant. A Bamboo plant is said to consist of the five elements- Earth, Metal, Wood, Water, and Fire. One can pull off all these five elements in the Bamboo plant by adding pebbles (Earth), and some coins (Metal). The stem of the Bamboo plant is a symbol of wood in itself and the water we pour in matches the requirement of the fourth element (Water). Now to attain the fifth element (Fire), tie a thread or ribbon around the plant that will do the job. Once all these elements are there in your Bamboo plant, it is assumed that you are served with more power and luck.

Apart from the placing of Bamboo plants and its relation with different elements of this plant, come now let us discover what the no. of layers of Bamboo plant signifies-

A two-layered bamboo plant signifies Love.

A three-layered bamboo plant signifies Fu (happiness), Lu (wealth), and Soh (long life).

A five-layered bamboo plant signifies the various areas of life that impact wealth.

A six-layered bamboo plant is a sign of good luck and wealth.

A seven-layered bamboo plant signifies good health.

An eight layered bamboo plant signifies growth.

A nine layered bamboo plant signifies great luck.

A ten layered bamboo plant signifies perfection.

A twenty-one layered bamboo plant signifies powerful blessing.

NOTE- A traditional Lucky Bamboo plant can never have four stems. Reason being that the word ‘four’ is equivalent to ‘death’ in the Chinese context. So never pick a ‘four’ layered Bamboo plant as a gift or even as decor, as it might be taken as a negative sign.

You might have seen some very beautifully designed Bamboo plants, in a criss-cross manner. Such patterns in a plant are of course not natural but do you know how they do it? Well, unlike Bonsai, Bamboo plants are not given a pattern or shape with the help of wires, rather Bamboo plants are shaped by rotating the plant stalks in a light source. This step helps the Bamboo plant to grow naturally in the direction of the light.

Like any other green friend, keep your Bamboo plant beautiful by simply trimming the burnt leaves and removing dust by whipping the leaves and stems, softly with a damp cloth. Clean the jar in which you have kept your plant, as while we water the plant, often some water sprinkles out of the jar, leaving stains on it and making it look dirty.

So, if you don’t have a green thumb, but feel like growing one. Then, you can opt for a lucky bamboo plant which has twin-benefits, i.e., blessing you with good luck and good air, both, at the same time. This plant is not just a perfect home decor, it makes for one of the sought after natural gifts.