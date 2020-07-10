Majed Veysel is the famous architect, photographer, and celebrity, born on January 15, 1995, in Aleppo, Syria, and mostly known as Majed Veysel (Arabic: مجد ويصل ). He is known for his high contrast black and white photographs of different architecture and broadly known on social media, with over 105 thousand followers on Instagram. There are not many pre-prominent artists who can make one take a glance at the world with an alternate point of view with their black and white art, but he is one of those supreme artists. Majed’s main subjects of photographs are buildings, bridges, and sculptures as he is passionate about architecture and photography, so he combined both the things beautifully.

Study Life

This talented man went to American School situated in Aleppo, Syria, 2012 for High School and graduated his Bachelor from “Bahçeşehir Üniversitesi” on architecture in Istanbul, Turkey. His graduation duration was from 2013 to 2017. He also enrolled as an architect in The “Chamber of Architects of Turkey” in 2017. Now, he is doing his Master’s on Architecture for Sustainable Design in “Politecnico Di Torino” in Italy from 2018 to the present time. His education qualifications turned him into an efficient individual.

Professional Run

Now he is doing his Masters, but before that, when he was working as an intern architect, he worked in “S.B.ARCH Bargone Associati” in Rome. And as an intern, he has also chosen to work with “Acımert Mimarlık — AAC” in Istanbul, Turkey. For acquiring more understanding, Majed also enrolled himself as a ‘Site Construction Architect’ in Eroglu Holding. Besides, he is generally mainstream for his toiling while establishing ‘Skyland Istanbul,’ the highest building in Turkey in 2017. He has taken a shot at Sustainable structures, and the urban foundation workshop teamed up with the University of Maryland USA.

Photographs of Majed Veysel are fundamentally prestigious that were took across nations like Italy, Germany, Switzerland, France and Turkey. Anyone can easily fall in love with black and white colour combinations seeing his works; his projects look polished, classy, and attractive. He has perfect photography skills. He is an expert in shooting photos from a different angle. Majed thinks that colours can pull off one from the main point of photos, and if there is no colour in pictures, it will help the photo to be mean full to one’s eyes. The Majed’s work has highlighted in various driving publications like Thrive Global, Yahoo News, and a large group of others. He used social media as a powerful asset to portray the best pieces of architecture around him. As his photography skills are better than expected, his works couldn’t go unnoticed; hence, in a brief of time, this artist gained a wide range of fans across the globe.

Achievements

This brilliant personage Majed obtained the First Consul Made in Italy Brand Ambassador Prize for His Architecture Project “Versace Headquarters in Rome Italy” BAU International Academy of Rome in May 2016. He perceived the prestigious prize from Anna Fendi, Hicham Benmbarek, Pino Tedesco, Tina Vannini, Luca Curci, Hicran Topcu and Francesca De Palo, the director at Bahcesehir University of Rome Campus. He also has awards like Lumion Certification Visualization Software Built for Architecture By “FGA Mimarlık” – 2015.

The man is genuinely in love with art and passionate about architecture and photography. He believes that a lot of buildings and architecture in the western world are inspired by European, new areas and renaissance art, and he loves exhibiting and blooming those in his photography. Majed’s thinking shows how beautifully he has admired the essence of art and created an excellent platform to reach a vast audience. The center of his philosophy is that everything in the Universe is built up twice: first is in one’s psyche, and then in the concrete realm.