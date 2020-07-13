You must be well-aware of the term “wholesale” – buying goods at bulk from the producer at less price and then resell the goods in less quantity and higher prices to the consumer. Millions of people worldwide earned in trillions from this nature of the business since it has high profits and an ever-green future. Keeping this point in mind, manufacturers and wholesalers have started selling in bulk online. The retailers seek the opportunity online too; they probably can have a good offer from some wholesaler or someone who doesn’t want to continue retail shop anymore and sell goods in cheap price. For such wholesalers, there are countless platforms available online where these wholesalers can surf through the market and can have a nice deal. For instance, Dhgate is a wholesale station with a wide variety of products in China with hundreds of thousands of monthly traffic of wholesalers. Wholesaler distribution had reached to $5.7 trillion in the US alone in 2019. Despite the pandemic in 2020, it still has no impact when considered the overall expected figure by the end of 2020.

Top leading wholesale categories generate a revenue of around $641.80 billion in 2019; electronic goods with $596.30 billion, professional equipment with $483 billion, transportation and parts with $471.2 billion and finally, minerals and metals with $164.10 billion.

We have compiled a list of best wholesale resources and websites:

Ebay.com

Ebay is leading on the wholesale market. They connect millions of wholesalers and buyers from all over the world. Several categories of products and users all over the world enabled them to widen their horizons and ship globally. Some product categories include daily deals, vehicles, sporting goods, collectible arts, home décor, electronics and fashion. This trustworthy platform is operating since 1995, and is much affordable with high quality.

DHgate.com

DHgate is a Chinese wholesale dropshipping company, established in 2004 and offer the lowest rates on the market cater to suppliers in China and worldwide buyers. DHgate connects sellers and buyers with their excellent dropshipping service. Some of the twenty nine product categories include beverages, food, home accessories and fashion wear. There is no minimum order requirement; you can even buy a single product.

Ssactivewear.com

The best thing about S&S active wear is that it doesn’t have any minimum order policy and offers at low prices. This US-based wholesale company provides numerous brands wears, such as Jerzees and style, Dri duck, Anvil, Van Heusen, Sierra Pacific, Featherlite, Calvin Klein, Burnside, Oakley, IZOD, Adidas, Hanes, Gildan and fruit of the loom. Apart from the affordable prices, if your shopping exceeds $200, the freight in this case is free. Their regional offices are located in various states: Texas, New Jersey, Kansas, Georgia, California and Illinois.

Jet

From the reviews on the Internet, what customers like about Jet is its 24/7 customer service team. Proper follow-ups with the customers, instant response, quality, and systematic dealing have made this company stand out from the rest. Jet is a name of fashion for children, men and women at wholesale rate. Most of the fashion-conscious people selecting Jet for shopping. Apart from the clothing category, they also deal with household equipment, beauty, cosmetics, electronic products and much more. Jet is popular throughout the US, and it is not because of the low price only, but also because of its reliability.