YouTube views are essential for any respectable YouTuber or business. The more views you have the greater the potential revenue and reach.

In 2021, you can follow these tips to get more YouTube video views:

Improve Your Search Ranking

YouTube is primarily a video platform but it doubles as a search engine. The reason why you may not be getting as much views is because you haven’t optimized it to become visible.

You can easily improve your channel’s search ranking by adding relevant and related keywords, filling up the video description and the metadata and tags.

Think of Unique Videos

To separate yourself from the pack, you should think outside the box. Ask, ‘what kind of videos aren’t usually seen in YouTube?’ then build on that idea.

How to videos might be useful, but in the end you’ll be competing with thousands of other similar content. When you create something unique it adds value to your channel and makes for an experience.

Purchase Initial Views

If your goal is to hit ten thousand views while just starting out you might be disappointed. It’s better to be realistic and aim for a lower count- along the way, create high quality content and grow your subscribers organically.

However, there’s a way to jump-start the process- buy youtube views. It can get you over the hump where most new channels would quit and keeps you motivated to produce videos at a regular rate.

Interact with Your Audience

Yes, it’s easy to just churn out videos and not pay attention to what people are saying on your channel. However, that’s not how YouTube (and social media) works- you have to reach out and interact with your audience to get more views.

Most of the time people will have questions or comments about your YouTube video. Make it a point to get in and answer or help them out.