Looking for the top SAAS companies in 2022?

In this article we will have a quick guide for the top SAAS companies.

1- Github

Github is a very well known company for developers. It is an open source software that allows developers to use GIT and organize their repositories. It is simply a code management tool.

2- Typeform

Typeform is a great tool for building interactive and conversational forms. It has a large team of developers and they always improve the project. The only drawback of Typeform is it is very expensive. In recent months, Quill Forms sounds like a great alternative to Typeform since it offers affordable prices than Typeform.

3- Webflow

Webflow is one of the top SAAS companies this year. The company got a lot of attention since it started. It allows web designers to design their websites easily. It has hundreds of templates and hundreds of tutorials that can help beginners start right away!

4- SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is built for surveys and quizzes. It has very advanced functionality and it allows users to have more advanced reports with charts. But if you have a WordPress site, SurveyMonkey might not be the best option because you will have cheaper alternatives. You can read more about the best WordPress survey plugins to see which one fits your needs.

5- Zoom

Zoom is one of the best softwares that has shined a lot since the pandemic. It was famous before the pandemic but it has been very famous after the pandemic. Most schools, businesses now conduct online meetings via Zoom.

6- Slack

Slack is one of the top softwares in 2022. It allows teams to communicate easily. It is a very well known app. It is free but it’s only drawback is that it should have a built-in task manager instead of having another software for task management that is integrated with Slack.

7- JotForm

JotForm is one of the best online form builders. It has a very advanced functionality and with it, you can create any type of forms but again if you have a WordPress site, you should think about the best WordPress form plugin first which is Quill Forms. It

Conclusion

We listed in this article the top SAAS companies in 2022. Most of them are online form builders but we mentioned a good alternative to them if you are using WordPress and searching for the best quiz plugin for WordPress. It is a good WordPress plugin especially if you are looking for a Typeform WordPress plugin. We mentioned Webflow which is a new revolution for designers and we expect it will continue to improve and evolve. The other SAAS applications mentioned were Slack, Zoom and Github.