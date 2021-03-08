Having a website has become the necessity of every business. It can take a business to any nook and corner of the world. A website also represents the professionalism, ethics, and values of the business. Due to its significance, there are several different types of websites available. Based on core functionality, a business can choose the most appropriate for its successful operation.
Types of Websites
Personal website
- This is the simplest type of website.
- The average cost to build this website ranges between 0 to $25 per month
- Such websites have content in the form of images, text, and videos shown on a static page
- It is ideal for small businesses, online resumes, or “about me”.
- WordPress, PageCloud, KickResume, etc. are some of the efficient tools to build this website.
Portfolio websites
- This website is ideal for brochure websites as it provides the facility to users to demonstrate its work.
- The average cost of creation of this website is between 0 to $30 per month
- Such websites come with added galleries, social media forms, and other integrations to capture leads.
Business websites
- Business websites are considered to be the largest as well as the most diverse types of websites.
- The average cost of designing this website is between $10 to $100 and more per month
- The websites come with several features that a business may require such as maps, CRM integrations, analytics, live chat, customer reviews, and booking software.
- WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and PageCloud, are some of the common tools used to develop this website.
E-commerce websites
- This type of website enables the business to showcase and sell its products efficiently
- The average cost of designing this website is between $30 to $300 and more per month
- They come in several themes and customization options that could help meet the diverse requirements of the business.
- Shopify, WooCommerce, and Weebly are some of the beneficial tools to make desired eCommerce websites
- Website builder platforms such as Wix, PageCloud, and Squarespace, are ideal to create these types of websites.
Different Types of Website Platforms
WordPress
- The most widely used platforms to design numerous types of websites.
- Available in 62 languages to make it easier for people to understand worldwide
- Easy and intuitive platform.
- Doesn’t require designing or programming language
- A free website with plenty of web hosting options.
Wix
- Ideal for the creation of a personal website
- Enables the user to choose the features and layouts of the website in just a few clicks
- Provides a user-friendly platform to create blog sections and online stores
- Drag-and-drop functionality makes it easier for newbies
Weebly
- A highly convenient platform for website creation
- Supports drag-and-drop website feature to create a well-designed website fast and conveniently.
- Comes with an “app store” that allows effortless addition of new functions to the website
Conclusion
A website is one of the mediums by which a business interacts with its consumers. Nowadays, there are plenty of tools and website building platforms available to develop any kind of website such as e-commerce websites, blogs, etc. The key is to identify website requirements and use the right tool to develop a website that accomplishes the goals in the best way possible.