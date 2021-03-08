Having a website has become the necessity of every business. It can take a business to any nook and corner of the world. A website also represents the professionalism, ethics, and values of the business. Due to its significance, there are several different types of websites available. Based on core functionality, a business can choose the most appropriate for its successful operation.

Types of Websites

Personal website

This is the simplest type of website.

The average cost to build this website ranges between 0 to $25 per month

Such websites have content in the form of images, text, and videos shown on a static page

It is ideal for small businesses, online resumes, or “about me”.

WordPress, PageCloud, KickResume, etc. are some of the efficient tools to build this website.

Portfolio websites

This website is ideal for brochure websites as it provides the facility to users to demonstrate its work.

The average cost of creation of this website is between 0 to $30 per month

Such websites come with added galleries, social media forms, and other integrations to capture leads.

Business websites

Business websites are considered to be the largest as well as the most diverse types of websites.

The average cost of designing this website is between $10 to $100 and more per month

The websites come with several features that a business may require such as maps, CRM integrations, analytics, live chat, customer reviews, and booking software.

WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, and PageCloud, are some of the common tools used to develop this website.

E-commerce websites

This type of website enables the business to showcase and sell its products efficiently

The average cost of designing this website is between $30 to $300 and more per month

They come in several themes and customization options that could help meet the diverse requirements of the business.

Shopify, WooCommerce, and Weebly are some of the beneficial tools to make desired eCommerce websites

Website builder platforms such as Wix, PageCloud, and Squarespace, are ideal to create these types of websites.

Different Types of Website Platforms

WordPress

The most widely used platforms to design numerous types of websites.

Available in 62 languages to make it easier for people to understand worldwide

Easy and intuitive platform.

Doesn’t require designing or programming language

A free website with plenty of web hosting options.

Wix

Ideal for the creation of a personal website

Enables the user to choose the features and layouts of the website in just a few clicks

Provides a user-friendly platform to create blog sections and online stores

Drag-and-drop functionality makes it easier for newbies

Weebly

A highly convenient platform for website creation

Supports drag-and-drop website feature to create a well-designed website fast and conveniently.

Comes with an “app store” that allows effortless addition of new functions to the website

Conclusion

A website is one of the mediums by which a business interacts with its consumers. Nowadays, there are plenty of tools and website building platforms available to develop any kind of website such as e-commerce websites, blogs, etc. The key is to identify website requirements and use the right tool to develop a website that accomplishes the goals in the best way possible.