Internet service providers (ISPs) use every trick in the book to convince you to sign up for a new plan, from gift cards to free subscriptions. But which ISPs put forth the effort to keep you around?

Well the answer is quite clear: the ISPs that give their customers the importance that they deserve. Customers are regarded to be the lifeblood of every business, and they have the power to make or ruin it. Any company with a low customer service satisfaction rating is like a sinking ship that has to be rescued.

Exceptional customer service is particularly important in today’s modern age, with the expansion of e-commerce and social media platforms, with communication mediums moving beyond emails and phones.

Customer Service and Internet Service Providers

As individuals become more reliant on the internet, demand for it has risen tremendously in the United States. In 2018, the United States had over 200 million internet users, with 300 million expected by 2022. Several ISPs have sprung up around the United States because of the exponential expansion in internet use.

In the United States, there is fierce competition among ISPs nowadays, making it critical for companies to provide excellent customer service in order to achieve maximum customer satisfaction. Grande, one of the most commonly available internet service providers, provides outstanding customer care to its subscribers, setting it apart from the competition.

One of its most prominent features is its live chat and 24/7 assistance, which are geared at assisting consumers in getting the most out of their experience. ISPs like Grande can keep customers and develop their businesses by providing excellent customer service.

Grande is one example. Several ISPs have started focusing on improving their customer care departments. We have compiled a list of some of the greatest Internet Service Providers that are known for their outstanding performance in the customer care department.

Spectrum

283 Spectrum customers were polled in February 2021 and asked to rank the company on six distinct criteria: reliability, speed, equipment, support, interaction, and value. Customers gave Spectrum 3.4 out of 5 rating.

Apart from offering amazing customer service, Spectrum offers HFC internet, which uses both fiber-optic lines and coaxial cables to deliver rapid download speeds. Download speeds range from 200 to 940 Mbps, with upload speeds ranging from 10 to 35 Mbps.

Prices start at $49.99, but if you combine your internet and TV, you could save money. There is no contract with Spectrum, and your modem is free. So if you are looking for an ISP that caters to your needs and solves your problems spontaneously, then Spectrum should be your first choice.

Mediacom

With speeds ranging from 60 to 1,000 Mbps, Mediacom provides four cable internet options. For the first year, plans vary from $19.99 to $79.99 per month, rising to $29.99 to $139.99 per month in year two. If you are looking for a package that combines internet, cable TV, and phone service, Mediacom offers a Triple Play plan.

Customers can now add an eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi router to their internet package for quicker internet across their homes. Its customer service is commendable with customer service representatives being available around the clock and solving the customers’ issues instantly.

Cox

Cox offers six monthly plans ranging in price from $44.99 to $119.99, with pricing subject to change after the first year. It offers download speeds of 25 to 940 Mbps. Cox stands out from the competition with a wide choice of packages with variable rates and features.

Prices are fair, with 10 Mbps starting at $29.99 per month and rising to $99.99 for one GBPS. The majority of internet packages have a data cap of 1024 GB. The major challenge is availability; it is now available in around 18 states. According to recent reports, Cox has improved its score in the ACSI (American Customer Service Index) assessment, indicating that the company is improving its services across the board for its subscribers.

AT&T

Because AT&T is the oldest satellite provider, it has kept things simple by offering three standard plans: 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 1000 Mbps. The fastest two-speed plans use fiber optics, and all packages include a generous 1 TB data plan, although the 1Gbps plan has no data limits.

They have also designed a low-cost plan with 5 Mbps to keep low-wage consumers entertained while also allowing them to connect to a variety of hotspots. According to the ASCI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) survey, AT&T is the most dependable ISP in terms of consistent speeds and customer service, ranking 62.

CenturyLink

CenturyLink offers two fiber and DSL internet services with download speeds ranging from 10 to 940 megabits per second. CenturyLink’s basic plan costs $49, while the Fiber Gigabit plan costs $65.

It also has options like Price for Life, which has a guaranteed rate for life, and prepaid plans that can help you save money on your monthly bill. For its Price for Life plan, there is no contract. In addition to this, its customer service department pays special attention to the needs and issues of the customers, empathizes with them, and devises practical solutions to their issues.

Wrapping up

Customers are the core of any business and the reputation of a business is determined by how well they treat its customers. Thus, the best strategy would be to offer amazing bundles and packages along with improving the functioning of the customer care department. Only this way can businesses succeed.