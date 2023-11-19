Achieving a good work-life balance can make you more productive and happier. After pouring in an honest day’s worth, it’s time to relax and let your hair down with these four great gadgets meant for de-stressing at The Myst.

Massage Chair or Handheld

An aching or sore neck, back, and legs can be alleviated with a massage chair. In the same vein, you can get a handheld massager that can target specific muscles and be worn on the neck or back. The type you’d buy will depend on your budget and the features you want in such a device.

A Good Pair of Headphones

Listening to music is an excellent way to de-stress at the end of a long and tiring day. You can either listen through a Bluetooth speaker or for personal use via Bluetooth or wired headphones. Each device will have its own pros and cons, so if you want something you can use during the commute then you can consider an audio accessory that has noise-canceling technology, for instance.

Coffee Maker or Mini Fridge

Sit back on your favorite chair and take a well-deserved chug of your favorite beverage. Depending on your preference, you can get a coffee machine to start the day or a mini-fridge stocked with cold drinks. As an added bonus, you can keep the mini fridge in close proximity so you won’t have to stand up or walk very far.

Shower or Bath Heater

End the day with a relaxing hot bath or shower with the help of a water heater. The hot water and steam works wonders on your skin and overall health, and you can further enhance it with your favorite bath soap and scented oils. Afterward, you can sit back and drink, or listen to some music to cap off the day.