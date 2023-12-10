Do you keep getting ‘low wifi signal’ errors when browsing the internet or social media on your smartphone in a corner of the room? Chances are that you’re in a dead spot and need to get that fixed quickly. Here are four ways to resolve this wifi network issue:

Use a Repeater as Needed

It may be impossible for a single router to cover all the spots in a SORA condo or house, especially if you have a large floor size. However, this shouldn’t mean that you have to deal with it, as there are devices that can extend that range further and provide a stronger signal.

Minimize Obstructions

Wifi signals travel similarly to radio and TV waves, which also means that they’re affected by obstructions such as large metal objects, concrete slabs, and others. The best position for a router is arguably right in the middle of a house so it can radiate out in a circle. Also, make sure that there aren’t any significant obstructions in-between, such as a TV or metal appliances like microwave ovens and others.

Choose 2.4 GHz

If distance is more important then you’d want to change the settings of your router to 2.4GHz. Nowadays, most devices will have 2.4GHz and 5GHz, with 5GHz being a shorter but faster wave. The default will be a mix of both, and you can change this in the settings of your router via an app or web browser.

Upgrade to a Newer Router

Lastly, you can upgrade to a modern router and get all the benefits of new technology. Aside from a stronger and more stable signal, you can tell the device to put a priority on your work computer, for instance, or to protect all your home devices with built-in encryption.