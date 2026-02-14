Baking can be a good hobby. You get to enjoy homemade pastries, bake treats for the whole family, and learn baking skills as you go on. Baking takes time, skill and patience and having the perfect ingredients with you in your kitchen at Hudson Place Residences.

Butter

Butter is an important ingredient for bakers. It gives your pastries the buttery texture and flavor. It is a versatile ingredient as it can create the flaky tender crusts you find on croissants and pies. While there are many types of butter, the most common ones used are unsalted and salted ones.

Eggs

A common ingredient used in baking is eggs. They serve multiple purposes in baking such as adding moisture, contributing to the texture and structure, and binding ingredients. It also adds that pretty golden color we see. Large eggs are usually used in baking, making the task of separating egg whites and yolks easier depending on the pastry that you are baking.

Sugar

Without sugar, your pastry or cake won’t be sweet. It balances out the salty aspects of the pastry. There are many forms of sugar to choose from like coconut sugar, cane sugar, brown sugar and more and each have different uses for different pastries, like how brown sugar is best used for soft cakes and chewy cookies.

Leaveners

Leaveners are best for baking fluffy and light pastries. An example of a leavener is baking powder, wherein merging the ingredients causes a reaction to produce gas and heat. Another one is baking soda with one ingredient, sodium bicarbonate, which combined with an acid releases carbon dioxide, making the pastry rise nicely.

All-Purpose Flour

It is exactly what it’s named, a flour that can be used for any version of baking made from soft and hard wheat that’s practical for making pastries, cookies, cakes and more. You will be using this kind of flour often when you will be baking so it is advised you keep stock in your pantry.