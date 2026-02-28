Turn an area of your condo into a coffee bar, a place where you can brew your cup of coffee, savor the aroma and the morning ambiance with these tips!

Layout

Plan carefully on the layout of your coffee bar in your condo, ideally a space that feels comfortable without feeling too cramped and be sure that all the equipment will fit. Make sure that it feels organized and neat and that everything you add is useful and functional, such as multi-purpose furniture to store equipment, coffee beans and creamer.

Decorate

Decorate your space at Dunearn House with stuff that a coffee shop usually has. Add cafe themed decorations like wall quotes, carts or shelves with cups and containers filled with whole and ground beans, plants, wooden table and chair, warm lighting, and more.

DIY

Add your own personal touch with DIY projects like a coffee sign, a chalkboard with a menu of drinks, food, sweets and more. You can also make use of your vertical space with the use of hooks to hang your cups for added space and functionality.

Invest in equipment

A coffee bar cannot be called as such without equipment and coffee beans, consider investing in high-quality espresso makers, coffee beans, grinders, machines, mugs, frothers and more. This allows for an experience that turns you into your own barista while you brew your own cup of coffee. It also ensures that you get high-quality, delicious coffee in the comfort of your own condo.

Keep it Simple

Simple usually means better. Don’t go over the top with the decor and equipment. It’s best to keep things functional at the coffee bar without compromising space. Keep your equipment organized, put beans and other things like sugar and creamer within reach. Go for a neutral color like white, beige or brown which can seamlessly blend into your decor and create a calm setting.