Settling into your new Lentoria house or condo is a delightful experience, but it’s crucial not to overlook safety preparations for emergencies. Here are five essential tips to help you get ready:

Invest in a Smoke Alarm

Smoke alarms are devices that can warn against possible inhalation of toxic fumes and smoke. More importantly, they can go off in the event that a fire takes place. There are several types of smoke alarms in the market, including one for carbon monoxide, gas, and others.

Portable Power Generators Against Outages

Having backup power on hand can prove to be a lifesaver in the event of outages and natural disasters. Generally, the greater the capacity of the power bank, the better. However, you’ll also have to take into account the devices you’ll be using and specific power requirements for each. Additionally, you can invest in solar panels so you’ll have a way to juice up when the grid is offline.

Stock Up on Long-Lasting Food

Recommended food items you should keep on hand include canned goods, rice, and dry foods, such as nuts, trail mixes, and candy bars, among others. It doesn’t have to be too much- a bag full of these supplies can go a long way.

Don’t Forget Water

Water is equally important when dealing with emergencies. Always keep a bottle or gallon in your condo or refrigerator, and don’t forget to stock up on a few every month.

Have a Go Bag Ready

A go bag will typically consist of food, water, emergency devices, and personal items in a portable container. Use a spare backpack you have, then fill up on medicine, water, long-lasting food, or maybe a toy or two for the kids. An emergency medical kit will prove to be handy when the time comes that you need it.