We all want luck to be on our side, even if it means adding a plant or two in your Norwood Grand condo. These five lucky plants have the side benefit of being easy to care for and are able to live indoors relatively well.

Chinese Money Plant

The popular money plant is a staple in luck-believing houses and offices around the world. Characterized by flat and round disk leaves springing from a central stalk, pilea peperomioides can easily be acquired in plant shops and nurseries near you. Put it in an auspicious spot and let the fortune come to you.

Jade Plant

Money tree, lucky plant, and money plant are also names for crassula ovata. You’ll know a jade plant by its unique leaves, shaped oblong and filled with water for long-term storage. The Feng Shui claims the jade plant is hardy and can withstand my mishaps, as is with life. Caring for it is easy, as you’ll only need to water once a week.

Peace Lily

The peace lily is a medium-sized plant that can be brought indoors into a living room or bedroom. They do have a beneficial characteristic in that they can purify the air. Other than that, the large leaves are thought to collect good energy and fortune from the atmosphere.

Lucky Bamboo

One of the easiest lucky plants to have, you can put a lucky bamboo anywhere, from your bathroom to your kitchen. You can even choose the number of bamboo in a pot or vase depending on what you want to attract. The attractive long leaves make for a conversation starter as well.

Basil

Basil plants are great to have around the house. Not only are they beneficial and fragrant, but apparently basil can bring good luck and fortune to households and condos that have them.