Growing plants in your condo has wondrous benefits, as One Sophia can attest. Some plants act as an air purifier, giving clean oxygen in your house and better air quality. Caring for a houseplant is a good way to increase productivity too. It reduces stress, helps with having a better mood, and can even boost your creativity by being surrounded with a part of nature.

Here are 5 small houseplants you can easily maintain in your condo.

Jade Plant

The Jade Plant is an easy-to-grow, low-maintenance plant that originated from South Africa. It has a unique color and oval leaves that are believed to be money plants that bring prosperity and wealth. The plant’s name comes from its green color which resembles a jade stone.

Zebra Plant

The Zebra Plant is known for its green and white striped leaves that resemble a zebra. It’s perfect for beginners, and condos, since it grows well indoors while purifying the air around you. The plant’s upward growth symbolizes prosperity and positivity.

String of Pearls

An interesting succulent vine with green pearl-like leaves that symbolize abundance and good luck. The string of pearls can thrive both inside the condo and outside and can be propagated easily.

Cactus

The iconic plant that grows in the desert can also be a houseplant. It’s a low-maintenance plant that only needs sunlight and occasional water. If you want a plant that comes in many different sizes and interesting shapes, and requires very little maintenance, then a cactus might be the perfect one for you.

Lucky Bamboo

It is believed that having a lucky bamboo plant in your home brings positivity, good luck, prosperity, and wealth, provided the plant’s placement is correct. The Lucky Bamboo is quite easy to care for, as it can be grown in soil or water, and requires just a moderate amount of sunlight.