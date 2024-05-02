Who says you have to spend a lot of money just to have fun on weekends with your family? When you’re staying at home at the Emerald of Katong condo with family members, try these five activities for maximum fun and minimal spending.

Cook with Family

Make a fun and memorable moment with your family members by cooking up something you can do. It can be as simple as a dessert, or a group effort that you can all enjoy come lunch or dinner time. Agree on a recipe, buy the items, and prepare the kitchen for a mess.

Game Night

Go the old-fashioned route and break out the board games on a Friday night. Alternatively, you can opt for card games or maybe a pictionary or guess who? The point of the activity is to involve everyone and to spend some time together.

Read a Book

Books have fallen by the wayside in the age of instant entertainment and mobile phones. However, reading a book exercises the mind and allows you to send your imagination to new heights. Start by browsing a bookstore for a topic or genre you like, then spending some time to read in a cozy corner of your house.

Exercise or Meditate

Invest in your mental health and well-being without breaking the bank by meditating at home. You can learn more about how to set up a meditative space online, then gather up materials such as scented candles, diffusers, and a throw blanket or pillow. A few minutes daily can work wonders in being mindful and staying in the present.

Use the Included Amenities in Your Condo

Last but not least, take a look around and see what amenities you have in your condo. Go for a swim, work out at the gym, or stroll in a nearby park.