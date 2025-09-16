Savvy travelers are now opting for serviced apartments over hotels during their trips because the lodging alternative can best accommodate their needs. Here’s why.

Hotel-like amenities

A luxury serviced apartment such as Zyon Grand is like your home away from home, providing you with the comforts and amenities that feed your soul, body, and mind. They offer these in the form of leisure and wellness facilities. In a well-designed serviced apartment, guests can exercise, have fun at the pool, relax at the lounge, or have fun in their game rooms with pool tables, game consoles, and a variety of activities to do.

More spacious

Serviced apartments have bigger spaces compared to hotels and are practical for those who have big groups of friends or families who are looking for the perfect place to stay. They can move around with ease in spacious rooms, and each individual can have personal space.

Premier location

If you are on a business trip, a serviced apartment near your work or a central business district would be most convenient for you. If you are travelling for leisure, you can spend less time commuting and more time checking out the area since you’ll be near iconic landmarks and points of interest.

Ideal for extended stays

Identifying how long you’ll stay for a business trip or vacation is important to know if a hotel stay or a serviced apartment stay is ideal for you. Serviced apartments usually have a minimum number of room nights, which can be good for those who are looking for a place to stay for a while during a business trip, or may need their stay to be extended for some period.

Top-tier safety

Safety is a number one priority. Serviced apartments offer 24-hour security with on-site personnel and cutting-edge CCTVs, giving you peace of mind about your safety during your stay.