A smart home or condo is one where you can control nearly all aspects with a smartphone or command directed at your smart assistant. It’s easy to get lost in the details, but here are five tips so you can get started on the Internet of Things.

Upgrade Where You Can

Roam around the house and make an inventory of the things you use daily. The lights, for example, can be replaced with a smart bulb that can be turned off or dimmed at a certain time. Smart plugs can be used on a budget to make the plugged devices and appliances smart as well.

Strengthen Your Wi-Fi Password

Most people overlook network security when setting up a smart home, but it’s important that you do so as early as possible. Upgrade to a new router that can handle multiple connected devices, then make sure that your Wi-Fi password is strong to fully enjoy your lifestyle at The Chuan Park.

Make Sure the Router Can Handle It

Modern routers are made for handling a smart home. If your router or modem is more than five years old, then it’s time to replace it.

Add a Smart Speaker or Display

A smart speaker or display can act as the central hub to which you control all your smart devices and appliances. Your smart speaker or display will be on standby mode and ready to control your devices when you need it.

Install the Control App on Your Phone

Take full advantage of your connected home or condo by installing a control app on your smartphone. This allows you to change device settings, e.g., turn off the lights or activate the AC when you’re going out or arriving. The app will depend on your ecosystem, e.g., Google, Apple, or Amazon.