Nowadays, you can do more than just put your belongings in a box when moving to a new house. Here are five tech ways to prepare yourself and your stuff for transportation.

Take a Snapshot Using Your Phone Camera

Do a nice and easy stock inventory of your things with your smartphone camera. Take a snapshot of the more important items so you can get the ones you need sooner and without having to sift through the rest.

Color Code the Box and Add to Your List

Color code the box depending on where it will be put in your new Marina View Residences condo. Then, add that color and item list onto a note-taking app for later. This will help with organizing and un-complicating the unpacking task.

Consider Adding Packing Materials Bought Online

Prep your electronics by making sure they won’t move about in the truck with packing materials and stuffing. These things can be bought online and delivered straight to your doorstep. Do this for all your fragile items, including dinnerware, electronics, and other glass furniture.

Attach an Item Tracker for Big-Ticket Things

It pays to be sure that your important stuff will arrive at their destination. With a small item tracker like the AirTag or Tile you won’t have to worry- just attach the gadget to the thing and you’ll know where it is with an app or a press of a button.

Listen to Relaxing Music or Podcast While Preparing

Ready your stuff and yourself with stress-relieving practices, such as listening to music while you pack things. Music is one of the best side activities because you don’t have to focus on it and the melodies soothe or energize you. Best of all, you can listen to music even when you move from one room to another.