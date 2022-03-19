Are you thinking about selling your home? By taking a few steps now, you’ll make selling your home much easier and stress-free. Make your property attractive before you list it, and you’ll find a buyer for your residence much easier. Here are some tips.

Declutter Your Home

Get rid of the clutter now before you list your home or it may be years before you can sell that house. If every flat space in your home is littered with items, no one will ever be able to appreciate what a great place you have. Without free space, you aren’t nearly as creative or effective and it’s distracting, so Stefan Soloviev tells all prospective sellers to get tough and get rid of the excess junk before they list their properties. Getting rid of the clutter will also make things easier the day you move. Just think of the fewer boxes you’ll have to pack.

Remove Personal Touches

You want prospective buyers to imagine what the home would look like if they lived in it, and not you, so remove all your family photographs and other personal touches that link to you and others living in your home. Try to make your home look elegant but impersonal. A few knick-knacks are okay. Your wooden initials aren’t.

Repaint Your Walls

You might love bright blue walls, but your buyers probably won’t, so paint them instead in neutral tones such as beige or ecru. Let the new tenants paint the walls blue after they close on the house.

Improve Your Curb Appeal

First impressions count, so make the exterior of your home as appealing as possible. If you’re planning on selling your dwelling in the spring or summertime, keep your grass watered so it doesn’t turn brown. Plant flowers in the beds and clear out the weeds. Trim the shrubs and add planters on your porch. Paint the front door to make it more attractive.

Find a Good Real Estate Agent

Now that your home is looking its best, take the next step and find a good real estate agent. Ask friends and family members for referrals. Go online and read the reviews to make sure you’ve found the right agent for you.

Then go ahead and list your home knowing you’ve done all you can to make your house an attractive, desirable place that will sell easily and give you the opportunity to move to an even better home.