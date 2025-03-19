If your condo manager or owner allows pets in your building, why not adopt a loving animal into your condo? Pets give lots of love to their owners and family members. However, if you’re too busy, you may not give your pet the attention they require. We’ve picked several pets that need less maintenance and are perfect for your Springleaf Modern home.

Dogs and Puppies

These domestic animals have been man’s best friends for thousands of years. Dogs often bark at strange objects or animals they do not recognize, including other people. If you want a more quiet dog, you can research each type of breed to find the perfect pick for you. Furthermore, you should find older, more experienced dogs because they need less exercise.

Cats

Cats are more independent than dogs and are less noisy. They are perfect for condo living because of their small size and low maintenance. Cats can live in limited spaces and close living quarters that are often seen in condos. Cats can sleep for 12 to 16 hours a day, making them ideal for busy individuals.

Fish

Fish are very popular pets for condo living because they require little maintenance, are silent, and cause no allergies to people. They’ve been shown to help people reduce stress just by watching them! Adding decorations to your aquarium or fishbowl makes it more interesting and colorful.

Small Mammals

When finding a low-maintenance pet, guinea pigs, chinchillas, and hedgehogs make great condo dwellers. There are many varieties of small mammals, so it’s important to meet their needs and requirements so they live in the right conditions.

Birds

Birds make great companions and can be chosen as pets. However, you should choose a breed that makes little noise as it can irritate your neighbors. These animals are relatively low-maintenance because they don’t require activities such as daily walks or grooming.