Normally, video games have a fixed objective or quest you must complete, which can be too much for some. When you have some spare time in your One Marina Gardens condo, these games will allow you to do almost anything you desire. From building huge castles to living a virtual life, It’s time you spark your creative side!

Animal Crossing

In this game, you move into a new home with quirky, anthropomorphic animals as your local neighbors. You can customize your home to your heart’s content, plant trees and buy some seeds, interact with your neighbors, draw unique designs that can be used as flags, shirts, and umbrella designs, and decorate your town with different items!

Super Mario Maker

Ever wanted to make your own Super Mario level? Why not try the first level designer made by Nintendo themselves? You can build your own, unique level and share it online for other players to playtest. You can choose from different themes to make your level unique and set it apart from the rest.

The Sims

The Sims allows you to live a virtual life far away from the real world. Decorate your small apartment or move into a huge mansion, you’ll never run out of things to do.

Minecraft

Now this one is wildly popular among younger generations. This blocky, pixelated world allows you to build anything you can ever imagine in Creative Mode. If you want more challenging gameplay, You can switch to survival mode and fight hostile “mobs” while finding and gathering valuable resources.

Terraria

This game is very similar to Minecraft. Terraria allows you to explore vast worlds and create anything you can think of. You need to build a base to protect yourself from enemies that are constantly trying to kill you. Find resources and loot, swing pickaxes, and fight epic battles!