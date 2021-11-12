In the early stages of addiction, a person may be able to go about their day-to-day life without anybody noticing a problem. As time goes on, however, friends and family begin to notice changes in the addict’s behavior. They may start going through periods where they don’t seem like themselves or have trouble focusing on the tasks at hand.

Once a person realizes that they have a problem with addiction, the next step is usually to seek treatment from an addiction recovery center. There are many types of centers out there, so patients and their families need to take the time to research different facilities before making a decision.

The Length of the Stay and Cost at the Treatment Facility

The length of stay and cost should both be considered when looking for an addiction recovery center. You want to make sure you can afford the program, but you also don’t want to cut things short because it’s too expensive. Most programs range anywhere from 30 days to 90 days, and this period may need to be extended if the patient struggles with drug cravings or shows no signs of improvement. A person should also talk about their treatment plan with their counselor so they know what to expect at each stage of the rehab process. Look at how long all programs need to be completed, and whether, or not there are payment plans available.

The Programs Offered

Different programs work for different people, but the best ones involve the client in the process rather than just forcing them to do something without explanation or choice. Some facilities offer special programs for teens or women dealing with addiction, while others place a heavy emphasis on faith-based treatment models.

It’s important to take time and research each program to make sure it will provide what is needed for recovery. Look for a facility that offers a wide variety of treatment plans to meet all needs, and find out what percentage of clients get sober after completing the program. Pinnacle Recovery Center is an addiction treatment facility in Utah that can advise you on the right program depending on your needs.

Is there an aftercare program?

Aftercare programs are also a vital part of recovery. In these sessions, patients can talk with counselors about what they have been learning in rehab and discuss any potential problems that may come up after returning home from treatment. It’s not always easy to make positive changes in life, but it is possible if the proper steps are taken.

What is the facility’s philosophy?

While most centers utilize some form of therapy, not all adhere to the same therapeutic approach. For example, Narcotics Anonymous (NA) has a 12-step program that offers addicts spiritual guidance and support through community-based meetings. Meanwhile, some centers rely on cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), which emphasize changing thoughts and using coping skills to change behaviors.

Is the staff knowledgeable?

The best treatment centers employ professional and caring counselors, nurses, doctors, social workers, and therapists who are trained in addiction recovery. They will work with you to design a personalized treatment plan that addresses your unique needs.

Does the center provide any additional services?

Some treatment facilities offer other services in addition to counseling, including life skills training, yoga, and acupuncture. Others may have special programs for teenagers or young adults. The best facilities provide a full complement of services so addicts don’t have to go elsewhere for different types of treatment.

Researching addiction recovery centers is an important part of the treatment process. The more information that a person can gather ahead of time, the more prepared they will be for what to expect.