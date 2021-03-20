Biogaming is a 3D virtual reality games that are played or used for the purpose of physiotherapy rehabilitation. It is an interactive patent-pending e-health platform for home and in-clinic use and it provides professionally managed and cloud-based physiotherapy exercise programs. This platform utilizes machine learning algorithms and 3D sensors for helping patients and physiotherapists and also aims for improving quality of performance and treatment compliance.

Biogaming offers end to end solution to improve rehabilitation outcomes and it is win-win for both the therapist and the user. This platform incorporates 3D sensing technologies and home-based gaming consoles for tracking patient's performance and also it applies sophisticated machine learning algorithms for providing detailed qualitative and quantitative reports.

Biogaming is using technology services and products that are good in quality and this will include jQuery, goggle Analytics, HTML 5, and so on. And now BioGaming is presently using high-quality technologies for the website and these technologies will also, that is used will include Mobile compatible which include iPhone compatible also, viewport meta and SSL by default. The intellectual property of this BioGaming will include patients that are registered primarily in the Amusements, games, and sports category and also, also, it has registered trademarks along with the highly popular class being electric instruments, electric apparatus, scientific instruments, and scientific apparatus.

What are all the advantages of BioGaming?

Biogaming provides a virtual reality exercise gaming facility for home use and in-clinic and the platform will enable the physical therapists for prescribing exercise programs that are automatically transformed into training exercises and games designed for engaging patients while their progress was remotely tracking.

The facilities of the BioGaming are fully supervised and yet they are unattended physiotherapy programs. Biogaming assists payers, healthcare providers, clinicians, and patients by promoting faster and better recoveries, generating new revenue channels and reducing costs and also they provide personalized, fun, and clinically supervised exercise experiences for them.

The games that are developed by the technologies of the BioGaming will be interactive, that used digital healthcare, home care, artificial intelligence, 3D technology. This BioGaming is a digital therapeutics where the health process of the patients will track through this process. Here the artificial intelligence is used so that it tracks the movements of the user and it will reflect on the screen. In this way the games will get serious and also the health will get improved as the patients are playing the augmented reality serious games. This is a form of telemedicine and through this technology the home care becomes easy and also the health will be easily improved and the improvement of the health of the patients can also be tracked easily.

The hospitals, healthcare providers, patients, and pharma-companies will get benefited by this BioGaming and also it makes the job of the above-mentioned people easy. This is the right technology for the medical world and also the game addicts will get benefited by this technology as through this they can play the live games and through this technology, they can easily relieve from the gaming addiction and also the doctors can easily track how their patients are getting relieved from the addiction as the progress of the patients can be easily tracked. There are many types of games available in this BioGaming scheme such as and so on and here the doctors will recommend the game that is suitable for their patient. The games that are available in this category will be made of high quality videos and also the tracking technology that is used will display the results very accurately.

The working process of the BioGaming

Biogaming is a treatment and improvement tracker of the patients but it is completely different from the ordinary treatment as the working process of the BioGaming is completely game-based and also it is 3D assisted rehabilitation solutions. As it is game-based, the patient will eagerly participate in this game and the game is completely in the form of exercise. This can be used in the clinic and also it is very easy for using in the home. The exercise that is prescribed by the physical therapists and it will transform into the game.