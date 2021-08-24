There are different options people can take when it comes to rehabilitation programs. There’s the inpatient option, wherein the patient will have to stay in the facility for a certain amount of time as they go through the treatment plans. And then there’s the outpatient one, wherein the patients come to the facility on a fixed schedule for therapy and treatment, but are otherwise free to go about their daily lives at home.

Most people think of the inpatient program almost immediately when they hear the word rehabilitation. However, an Intensive Outpatient Program holds just as much promise in treating substance abuse disorders, especially if it is still in the early stages. Another instance when it would be most appropriate is when the patient has already completed an inpatient program, but could still use the guidance as they ease back into the outside world.

Here are some of the benefits that can be garnered from attending an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP).

Establish and Build Support Group Networks

IOP applies therapy and counseling methods to help patients work through their emotions, and communicate the same to the people around them. This is especially important as they start to go out and meet other people who are not aware of their substance abuse and rehabilitation history.

Being able to socialize, while at the same time drawing clear boundary lines as needed, is going to be a crucial tool when they start interacting with other people once more. For this, the support groups and therapy sessions serve as a good–and safe–exercise place for them to work on these skills.

Continue Working to Support Family

Another benefit to attending an outpatient program is that the patient can still attend to work and continue earning a living. This is a benefit that’s definitely not possible with an inpatient setup, since they are going to be cocooned in the facility for the entire duration of the program.

Meanwhile, an outpatient only needs to make sure that their therapy and treatment sessions do not conflict with their work schedule, and set up the necessary arrangements. The schedules are usually made in clear consideration of people’s work schedules anyway, so it should be easier to work this out.

Those on probation, however, must make sure to not miss any of their appointments as mandated by their probation conditions, otherwise, it could affect their status.

Access to Recovery Resources

Leaving the treatment program is great news, but understandably, it can be a scary prospect as well. Some might prefer to have continued guidance that they can rely on even as they work their way back to normal life. This is why outpatient recovery programs do provide access to recovery resources, such as individual counseling, support groups, and controlled medication if necessary.

The important thing is for the patient to know that although they may be out of the woods, they’re still on the journey of recovery. An IOP from rehabilitation facilities such as NuView Treatment Center (https://nuviewtreatment.com/treatment-programs/outpatient-rehab-program-los-angeles-iop/) can help them stay on that path and live a healthy, happy life.