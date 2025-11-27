There’s a special kind of excitement just around the corner, but we need to find a way to entertain ourselves until Christmas arrives. There are plenty of themed board games and card games available, but why not gravitate towards fun and playing together as a family? Here are the best games to play in your Lentor Gardens Residences home.

Christmas Charades

Charades are traditionally played during Christmas and can be a fun game to liven up parties! The game works when someone has a word over their head, and people try to act out what is related to the word for the person to guess what it is.

Guess Who

Guess Who is very simple to play. Two individuals challenging each other pick a person of their choice. Each player begins asking questions to bring them closer to guessing who the other is. You have to tap down a character that is off the list to help you narrow it down. The first one to guess correctly wins.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a game for all ages. You can build countless things, some of which can be related to the upcoming season. This can enhance your creativity, persistence, and attention to detail. There are many modes to choose from, additionally, and they can offer many challenges. This sandbox game can allow players to build cooperatively or in groups.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

This can help keep everyone in the house active and get them going! The action is simple: the host first asks everyone to find a thing related to Christmas, and whoever gives the host the item first wins. There are many rounds, but the one who brings the most items wins.

Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle

A fun and relaxing activity to do with the family. The more pieces, the better! This can improve pattern recognition and several skills. This can give a satisfying feeling to the finishers, which should serve as the main motivator to complete it.