Want a game that does not require a lot of effort after a condo move? Here are the best idle games in the App Store to relax and wind down after a stressful day of unpacking and trying to settle into your new home at Elta.

A Cold Night

Collect resources like ice blocks and snowflakes to get back your memories. By absorbing the snowflakes as you start a village, you get to slowly remember and figure out why the snow feels so real for you.

Plant Therapy

Plant Therapy is a game that lets you decorate an inside garden featuring up to 60 plants- and not just plants- decorations and furniture are also available. Taking care of them by giving them sunlight and watering the plants is a relaxing way to calm down after a new house move.

Legend of Mushroom

Legend of Mushroom is an RPG where mushrooms transform into warriors because of a mysterious lamp. Go on adventures where you fight bosses and grow stronger as you keep traveling. It farms while you are away so you can claim huge rewards when you get back on playing the game.

Idle Bank Tycoon

Own a small bank as the manager where your goal is to make your bank bigger by achieving milestones, finishing objectives, and having workers do your work for you. Become a billionaire and keep expanding your bank in this idle game.

Idle Miner Tycoon

Idle Miner Tycoon has you as an owner of a mine and leaves you in charge of making lots of money from it. Hire miners and upgrade your stuff from the money you earned from mining minerals such as diamonds and gold. Level up to gain more benefits while you play idle with little involvement as your miners will get the job done.