Nothing compares to the joys and rewarding journey of pet ownership, but there are sacrifices and responsibilities that come with getting a pet. As a beginner, we can choose low-maintenance pets, and fish are one of them! Here are the easiest fish to take care of in a condo.

Goldfish

Goldfish come in different varieties, making them look fun and interesting in aquariums. These fish species can adapt to various environments, making them easier to care for. Consider buying a long-body goldfish like the comet or shubunkin if you are new to caring for fish. Goldfish typically eat pellets that contain veggies. When properly taken care of, they can survive for up to 10 years or more, so they can bring you many years of good luck in your Lyndenwoods condo.

Guppies

Guppies, also known as rainbowfish, are tropical fish and are best known for their quick breeding rates as well as their unique colors and attractive tail variants. Adding guppies to your aquarium will most certainly make your aquarium look magnificent!

Neon tetras

They almost look the same as guppies if it weren’t for their blue body and a bright red streak across their body. These fish make lively additions to your aquarium. If you are buying them, consider buying 5 or 4 as they like being in groups. Get pellets that break down for their size compatibility or flakes as substitutes.

Mollies

Mollies, also known as livebearers, are easy, low-maintenance fish that grow about 4 to 4.5 inches. Although these fish have a faster lifespan, specifically 3 to 5 years, it makes up for their fast reproduction and easy reputation. These fish will eat almost anything, from algae to plant-based food and micro pellets to flakes.

Zebrafish

These fish have distinct features, one of them being the beautiful horizontal black stripes on their bodies. They thrive in room temperatures of 70 degrees and eat micro pellets or flakes. Zebrafish prefer to live in groups, so it is recommended to buy 4 or more.