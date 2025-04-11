Doing nothing is not negative. It is a form of calming down and relaxing in a good way. Relaxation is needed especially if you have been working long hours as this can lead to burnout. Here are some tips to destress and relax in your Robertson Opus home.

Meditate

Meditating is the practice of focusing your mind on a specific thought or your breathing, helping you calm down and relax after a long and stressful day. Doing this regularly can help improve your mental health, sharpness and clarity.

Care for a Pet

Pets like a dog and cat can serve as your furry therapist. Having a pet around can help with your heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels. A pet can also play a role in helping you move into a healthier lifestyle. Doing recreational activities with your pet can improve your mood and lower stress levels while also giving your pet exercise and keeping them happy.

Recreational activities

Doing activities like playing basketball, swimming, yoga, walking, jogging, and going to the gym can release stress, improve our overall mood and our sleep quality because our body produces endorphins which are chemicals found in the brain that serve as painkillers and increase our happiness levels.

Unplug

Unplugging for the day taking time off from your cellphone or any gadget can help reduce stress and prevent you from doom scrolling on different social media platforms. This will help you feel less depressed and anxious and can act as a detox process if social media is too much.

Hobbies

Do your hobbies like drawing, chess, painting or art activities like pottery, clay molding, doodling, sketching and more. Doing so can help release stress and calm you down as the activity lets you express yourself. It does not have to be limited to these activities but others such as dancing or listening to music can also help if that is what you prefer.