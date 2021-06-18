Your room is not just a space of four walls and a roof, but it’s a place where you find your inner self, weave your dreams and spend moments of peace and relaxation. Your room is one of the most precious things you possess in this entire World. Then, why not decorate it in a way that steals your heart everyday whenever you enter the room? Amidst your rigorous work schedules and relationship commitments, never overlook decorating your room tastefully. Add an aesthetically pleasing appeal to it by following the creative aesthetic ideas as given below:

1. Add flowers to a side desk: Live flowers dazzle up the room with their amazing color and sweet fragrance. You can decorate them on the side table. Whenever you lie down on your bed, you will be able to catch the beautiful vibes of these flowers. You can easily buy flowers of your choice, say – orchids, daffodils, sunflowers, roses, daisies etc from a premier florist shop online. Most of the virtual flower shops provide their services across the cities of Maharashtra. The flower shops can send flowers to Pune online on an order. You need to simply mention important details like phone number, address etc and pay safely through the payment gateway.

2. Embrace the serenely minimalist décor idea: Stuffing your room with a lot of things, and then not taking out time to clean them is a big turn off. It’s always better to opt for a minimalist approach. Think twice before buying new furniture or a new decorative item. Instead develop cleaning habits and dust off the existing furniture regularly to maintain its shine. If you stay busy on a professional front, then it’s always better to stick to essentials and say goodbye to the clutter. This brings a lot more space while keeping your room refreshing and stylish.

3. Install medium sized lanterns: Chandeliers and heavy lighting may look attractive, but it’s also a fact that they make your room look overcrowded and congested. Modern interior designers suggest install small or medium sized lanterns as they keep the aura of the room soothing. Keep the windows open, so that sunlight always falls into your space sweeping away the dullness of the room.

4. Replace curtains with blinds: Curtains are really old fashioned, plus they come up with a hassle of washing after a regular interval of time. Blinds are always a preferred choice. They enhance the overall décor of the room and keep the space wide and open. The dust and dirt accumulated on the blinds can be easily cleaned using the dust brush. The color of the blinds can be matched with the color of the walls, furniture and bed sheets.

5. Apply attractive flooring wallpapers: If you’re bored with the same conventional look of your floor, then it’s time to bring a terrific transformation by applying modern and contemporary wallpaper on floors. You can choose varieties of wallpapers from gloss matte effect to rustic pattern to natural shades to bring statements in your room. These enchanting wallpapers will always make you feel about your space as a palace and you would simply enjoy stepping on it. Just make sure that the chosen wallpapers are easy to clean and spills can be promptly mopped.

The crux is in order to be innovative; you don’t need to believe in quantity but quality. Keep your room clean, organized and clutter free, so that you can get a relieving place to spend time in leisure. Try these chic new trends of 2021 to turn your room into a captivating space. Afterall, a room gives us a privilege to be a prince/princess over a kingdom.