So you’ve moved into your new The Arcady at Boon Keng condo and all your belongings are inside. You’re excited and tired at the same time, but are there important things you should do before unpacking? The short answer is yes- read up on our five tips for a more seamless move.

Let People Know You’ve Arrived

It’s common practice among countries that people who’ve relocated to a new place tell their loved ones the journey is a success, and they’ve settled in. With technology, this becomes much easier and can be done in several ways, including online messaging, a social media post, or a video call.

Take a Short Break

You deserve a break after a strenuous moving process. A quick 15-30 minute break should be enough to re-energize you for doing other things. During this time, you can eat a snack, sit or lie down, or get your favorite beverage on hand.

Settle in Your Family or Pets

Those with family or pets will do well if they take care of their loved ones’ needs. They might need to eat, relieve themselves, or get comfortable while you unpack and sort your possessions.

Set Up Your Home Network or Wi-Fi

Having a connected device after a move can be helpful as you settle in. Ordering food, checking information, and finding out local hotspots are all done using a stable internet connection. When your ISP is installed, set up the Wi-Fi through the router, and don’t forget to set a strong password for security.

Start Unpacking

Once everyone is comfortable and happy about their new place, it’s time to do the drudge work of unpacking. Make it easier by putting labels on each box about where they should go and its contents.